Early in the morning on Aug. 6, Camrose police conducted a traffic stop at Big Valley Jamboree campsites when they observed a vehicle be driven during restricted hours.

Police observed open liquor inside and requested the men exit their vehicle. While exiting their truck, the three men in the vehicle made overt attempts to conceal items from police. The men were arrested, and during a search police located and seized 100 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, $765 in cash, seven cell phones, and a switchblade knife.

The total potential street value of the drugs seized in the investigation is approximately $15,000.

Justin Moffat, 26, of Edmonton was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a prohibited restricted weapon, possession of a weapon, and transporting liquor within easy access.

Jessie Richard Hubbard, 24, of Edmonton was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and transporting open liquor.

Andrew James Gillis, 23, of Sherwood Park was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and proceeds of crime.

All three accused subjects appeared before a Justice of the Peace and were each released on a recognizance with conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Camrose Provincial Court on Aug. 30.

rstelter@postmedia.com