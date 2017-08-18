The Camrose Centennial Museum is a sanctuary that has stored the city’s history.

For fifty years it has been a home where the stories of Camrose are kept and preserved for people to learn about and research their local history. Our museum continues to hold the powerful memories of our city’s past collected since it officially opened on Canada Day 1967. The inspiration for the museum was based on a pioneer theme display that was introduced by the Chamber of Commerce at the Camrose Fair in 1963.

The idea of a Camrose museum has been around since 1933 with the first historical society. Frank L. Farley president of the historical society until his death, “saw the need for such an organization to gather and preserve the narratives relating to the early settlement of the town and country”. Farley said, “many articles of historical record and value should be assembled and placed in safe keeping, and these could form the nucleus of a museum” (C&D Museum Society pg. 1).

It all began on the night of Jan. 24, 1964, in the St. Andrews Church in Camrose. A.L. Schloss, President of the Camrose Chamber of Commerce, called a meeting about establishing a museum for Camrose and area. A museum committee appointed by the Chamber consisting of three men Dr. K. Rayment, K. Glatiotus, and W.E. Hills were introduced to seek out support for creating the museum. The sixty people who gathered for the meeting debated the steps that needed to be taken to reach an agreement to establish a museum in Camrose.

The museum committee invited the public and had also invited staff from the Drumheller Museum and its founder Dr. W.R. Read to attend the meeting. Dr. Read described how their museum was run and what Camrose's museum should look like to the public, emphasizing that a museum should be “attractive, interesting and educational.” … Moreover, it should “provide a safe place to keep valuable articles relating to the past” (C&D Museum Society pg. 1).

The museum committee visited museums in towns and cities in Western Canada like Edmonton and in Eastern Canada like Ottawa to look for inspiration for how the Camrose museum should be developed. In 1965, the Camrose city council gave the museum committee permission to build the Camrose and District museum. “C. Burrows Construction Co.” (A light into the past pg. 89) began building on a land “located in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds…a piece of land 528 feet by 330 feet, approximately four acres, which would allow room for expansion” (C&D Museum Society pg. 3).

It started with the Main Building, and after two years of hard work, the museum officially opened on Canada Day in 1967. The ribbon was cut by the museum committee member Mr. Ellsworth Hills and 1800 people signed their names in the guestbook. (C&D Museum Society pg. 8)

The year 1968 was a new big chapter for the Camrose and District Centennial Museum. The first museum displays included a “furnished pioneer kitchen and living room, cultural displays, and the story and artifacts of pioneer missionary Father Beillevaire” (A Light into the Past pg. 89).

The museum’s first outbuilding was the 1906 Likeness School, which was donated by the Alberta Teacher’s Association in 1969 (A Light into the Past, pg. 89). The museum organized, restored, and furnished inside the Likeness School to make it similar to how it was in 1906.

Today, the museum continues to preserve, collect, and share the history of early Camrose and the surrounding area. As well as making the museum a tourist attraction for people from outside of Camrose and all over Canada that is interested in the town’s history. On Sept. 17, we will host our Machinery Day event where we will introduce to the community early farming equipment, and run everything that runs in our collection.

Our museum is a home where Camrose’s most precious histories are preserved and catalogued. Mr. Overns wrote to the Camrose Canadian in 1964 that, “we build the future with confidence because we build on a foundation of historical integrity, neighbourliness, and good sense. Let us make it possible to preserve and display the symbols of that history” (The Camrose and District Museum Society, pg 3). For 50 years, we at the Camrose and District Centennial Museum have dedicated our lives to protecting and sharing histories with the community and using our history to teach what our community was like back in our early days.

Dariya is the Museum Coordinator at the Camrose and District Centennial Museum. History matters. Visit your local museum Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.