Alberta's Minister of Municipal Affairs, Shaye Anderson stopped in Camrose on Aug.9 as a part of a tour through rural Alberta.

The purpose of this tour was for Anderson to listen to feedback, answer questions, or address any concerns with elected officials and community groups.

A big issue which has been ongoing for a while is the school requisition tax on businesses that have been closed down. When these businesses close down, it falls on municipalities to pay their school requisition tax, which ultimately falls on the tax payer.

"I would hope that the province takes immediate action on this and recognize the fact that it literally owes taxpayers across rural Alberta that's affected by this," said Camrose County reeve Don Gregorwich. "In an ideal world, I would like to see this issue dealt with immediately and that we be recognized for all the money that we've been sending in on behalf of industries that have gone insolvent."

At the Camrose County council meeting on Aug. 8, council decided to send a letter to Anderson in support of Stettler County regarding the same issue.

"The way the previous legislation was previously allowed loopholes for these companies to leave these liabilities on landowners and on municipalities which is we all know not fair," Anderson said.

Camrose County has estimated a loss since 2013 of approximately $994,442.73, gone to cover these uncollectable taxes.

Anderson says this it is not an easy issue to fix, but he said they are working on a solution.

"It's very complicated, there's a lot of things that we have to look at, so we do have a working group that’s working on it and hopefully be able to get to some good conclusions," he said.

The timeline for getting a solution is unknown at this point, this has been a longstanding issue in the province.

"Ideally, we hope we would have something in the near future, to me it'd be nice to have something by Christmas, everyone would like an answer right now," he said.

"Sometimes these things, because they're so complicated take a lot of time and it's not what we want, we want it to be done quick, this has been an issue that's been let fester for decades and to fix it overnight is not going to happen. We all know it's a massive issue, and it’s been decades of letting this stuff happen and it's not right, it's not fair to landowners and municipalities."

