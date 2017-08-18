Big Valley Jamboree brings 20,000 people into a compact area over a four-day period, making safety and security paramount.

For the new Camrose police chief, Mark Neufeld it was a baptism by fire, having just had the changing of the guard ceremony days before the country music festival kicked off. It wasn't too stressful for Neufeld though, as a lot had been done prior to BVJ.

"It was easier than I thought," he said. "This is far from the first rodeo for the folks from Panhandle and the Camrose Police Service. So, having done this 24 times previous, it's down to a fine science and I think it speaks to all the planning and preparation that goes into [BVJ]."

There were 25 people arrested with public intoxication, which considering the amount of alcohol consumed, it's fairly low. There was one incident on the morning of Aug.4 of a man driving impaired barreling through some barbed wire fences close to a shower area on Camrose Drive. The man then headed east and crashed his truck on Highway 56, he was put into custody and charged with a number of offences. Two other people were charged with impaired driving over the weekend. No one was hurt in this incident, and Neufeld said it was advantageous it happened in the early hours of the day.

"We were pretty thankful that that happened at that time of day, it was light out, even when he got up onto the road," he said. "When people were getting up and maybe a little more dialed in at that time of day then they would've been 12 hours later."

There was also three men who were arrested for drug trafficking early on Aug. 6. After no drug related charges last year, there were 10 this past year mainly due to this particular traffic stop. As well as a few domestic violence cases, which concerned Neufeld.

"There were a number of incidences of that and so that's a little bit more problematic," he said. "You've got to take a second look at that sort of stuff because that can be couples not from Camrose, you want to take more time with that and make sure that if it's a symptom of an ongoing problem so you want to get to the bottom of those."

Neufeld says the time after an event like BVJ is key to see what can be changed or improved.

"At the end of the event there's always that period of time where you get together and say 'ok what went well, what could be improved' I think that’s how you improve these things," he said. "Every year it seems to get better and better in terms of just the flow and this year there were changes with things like more emergency exits, they were better marked, I think the ongoing commitment to the improvement of this event is very obvious."

Having worked in the Edmonton Police Service, Neufeld is no stranger to big events, but BVJ is different.

"I have done a lot of those different types of events," he said. "I think probably one of the big differences between Big Valley that I see is because people are camping you actually have them committed to the site and dealing with them for 24 hours a day for the duration of the show."

The new mandatory bag check implemented this year went smoothly, according to Neufeld.

"A lot of thought had gone into it, I think it's important to do that type of screening but you have to make sure to balance that off with getting people quickly through venues like that," he said. "I thought they did a very good job of being responsive to what they were seeing."

Neufeld also mentioned this year was the first year they had the technology the police usually use on site, allowing the CPS to continue work without a hitch.

"In previous years we'd been backed up in paperwork," he said. "We'd be backed up almost a week post-Big Valley Jamboree to basically clean up the paper work side of it. And this year, despite the fact that we were busier, we're all done, by the time the show wrapped up, we were wrapped up."

