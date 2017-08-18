The Camrose Police Service is seeking public assistance for information related to two recent arsons.

On the morning of July 29 police and the Camrose fire department responded to a fire within a residential property under construction in the Valleyview West subdivision. Early on Aug. 8 a second fire was reported at a residential property under construction on 50th Avenue in the 4500 block.

Each fire was deliberately set causing significant damage inside the homes. Police say it was fortunate that neither fire had escalated and caused damage to the neighboring occupied homes. Police are making all attempts to identify the suspect responsible for causing damage to these two properties.

Police are asking for assistance from the public to provide them with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Camrose Police Service at 780-672-4444, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Information can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.

You may also send your tip via text message to CRIMES (274637) start your text with TIP205 so it will be sent to the proper authorities. This will be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers, you will receive a confirmation reply.