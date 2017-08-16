Art reception will culminate the Camrose Art Walk

There will be a chance to see and talk to local artists on Thursday during an art reception at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre.

The reception starts at 5 p.m. with light refreshments available and a free drink ticket given to the first 100 people who attend. The art on display will mainly be from the Art Walk which has been running all summer and will run until the beginning of September.

"We've invited all the artists that are showing at other venues," said arts director with the City of Camrose Jane Cherry-Lemire. "So, if anyone has done the art walk and have been intrigued by something somebody has done hopefully the artist will be there to talk to."

The reception will allow artists to come together, which rarely happens, according to local artist Kelly Johnson.

"It's kind of a windup for artists to get together and talk about each other's art, which doesn’t happen very often," she said.

Johnson said the Art Walk is an avenue for artists in Camrose to be connected.

"There's not really a gallery here," she said. "The Art Walk is our gallery, so without it we would be even less connected to the market, to other artists, to patrons, and sponsors so it's really going to be exciting we're going to be in one place."

Hosting the reception was a no brainer for technical director and general manager at the Lougheed Centre Nick Beach.

"It's a great chance to be doing exactly what we're supposed to be doing," he said. "It's why we exist, which is to provide opportunities for art to have a home. If we get the chance to get the artists and patrons together here for a reception to celebrate the Art Walk it's absolutely something we want to support."

Cherry-Lemire said the reception will allow artists to market themselves, something not a lot of artists are great at.

"Artists have a hard time promoting themselves, so this provides a platform for them, they themselves struggle with sometimes in being able to do," she said.

