Boil Water Advisory for New Norway

There is a boil water advisory in effect for New Norway until further notice.

Camrose County issued a release today that a water main break occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. They said crews were able to isolate the leak and complete flushing before 7 a.m. Sunday, however given the potential for contaminates in the water, Camrose County is advising that a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

"This boil water advisory isn't one forced by Alberta Health Services," said assistant manager of Public Works at Camrose County Zach Mazure. "They recommended it, I agree with their recommendation so we put the boil water advisory in place just in case. It's all precautionary, we don't feel there is reason for too much concern, but at the same time it's not something you take lightly."

Mazure says the advisory should not last more than a couple days.

rstelter@postmedia.com