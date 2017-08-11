Mother Nature can’t stop the party

Big Valley Jamboree concert goers took everything Mother Nature could throw at them and kept on rocking.

The kickoff party on Thursday was high and dry until Big and Rich started their set late in the night, but the real rain started on Friday. Of the 21.8 mm of rain that fell on the weekend, 20.2mm fell on Friday. It was drizzling for most of the day, but a short, torrential downpour came when George Fox was on stage. He had his set cut short due to the storm.

“There was lightning within our radius, that’s in our emergency protocol to shut it down,” said president of Trixstar Productions Mike Anderson. “We were getting lightning as close as five kilometres so we had to keep the stage shut down. It might have seemed that we could’ve opened up earlier but we’ve got the protocols in place so we were advised to shut down.”

Jess Moskaluke, who was slated to grace the mainstage at 5 p.m. had her set cancelled outright. Fox later finished up his set in the VIP tent and Moskaluke played a surprise set in the Molson Canadian Cider House.

“It just happened very organically, we’ve got some great artists and they are great partners,” Anderson said. “They wanted to please our fans and they were able to.”

As if it was scripted, the sun peaked out for the start of Willie Nelson’s set at 7 p.m., and all of a sudden everything was right in the world.

Saturday was warmer, and sunnier, but towards the end of the day the clouds started to get darker. There was a funnel cloud spotted late in the afternoon, and the main stage was shut down for approximately an hour in between Tanya Tucker and Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves’ show was able to start without a hitch. On Sunday, the sun was high in the sky and the temperatures were in the 20s, and headliner Jason Aldean was able to play with a golden sky in front of him.

