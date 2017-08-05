The second half of Art Walk is officially underway in Camrose with 11 venues hosting the works of 18 mostly local artists.

The walk has been a summer fixture for 22 years in Camrose, providing local artists with a spotlight they normally would not have with an expanded audience. The second leg of the Art Walk goes from July 24 to Sept. 5.

“There’s been many positive comments, and I know the show we had down here at the (Chuck MacLean) Art Centre, we had probably more people come through here than we’ve ever had,” said City of Camrose arts director Jane Cherry-Lemire.

There are many local artisans to explore throughout the city with the likes of Audrey Pfannmuller with her pastel drawings and paintings of Camrose at the Candler Art Gallery (5002-50 Street), Jim Brager and his landscape paintings of Canada and Susan Casault and high realism work at City Hall.

Art Walk exposes the public to many different forms of art as well, from paintings to sculptures, photography and stained-glass work.

One of the more unique opportunities for local art lovers is the Alberta Foundation for the Arts Travelling Exhibition Program’s Art and Design in the 21st Century display at the Chuck MacLean Arts Centre. The exhibit focuses on how art has evolved and is incorporated into our lives today and the different mediums in which they exist like album art for CDs, stamps and advertising on paper coffee cups.

“The exhibition studies fine art and design and how they are both expressed by three contemporary Edmonton artists: Jason Blower, Lee Nielsen and Jill Stanton,” said Cherry-Lemire

There is some immediacy to this exhibit, however, as it is only in Camrose until Aug. 23.

Other locations include the Bill Fowler Centre, the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Centre, From Kicks to Kids and Haven Art Therapy Studio (4929-50 Street), Vinesation (4937-50 Street), Roadside Garage (4941-49 Street), the Camrose Public Library, Sacred Arts (5006-50 Street) and Fiona’s Coffee and Gifts (4968-50 Street).

