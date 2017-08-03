Police: Lock your car doors

The Camrose Police Service is calling for better vigilance in ensuring cars are left locked.

CPS has seen a recent spate of car thefts and break-ins over the weekend, and in very case the car was left unlocked and or with the keys in the ignition.

“We’re serving it up on a platter to them,” said Cst. Kelly Bauer. “It’s such an easy thing to stop. If vehicles are locked up and secured, we don’t have that big of a problem with it at all. It’s always the unlocked.”

With good weather, summers are generally the prime time for vehicle thefts and break-ins in Camrose.

Bauer said if the vehicle is not stolen, thieves are taking electronic devices, sunglasses, purses, wallets, personal information or anything else of value.

“If it is unlocked, they are putting a target on their vehicle,” said Bauer.

This is a city-wide issue with cars being broken into in all parts of Camrose, including areas like Valleyview and Creekview and Parkridge. It is also a reminder to ensure garages and houses are locked as well.

“It’s not a wrong-side-of-the-tracks scenario, it’s the good areas of Camrose or right out in front of a business,” said Bauer. “Somebody runs in for a couple of minutes and their vehicle is gone. It can be anywhere, anytime.”

Bauer does say he does not expect these numbers to be effected by Big Valley Jamboree this weekend, calling the festival “self-contained” and that crime rates do not change a whole lot with Big Valley. However, he did say they will be stepping up their presence as they look for impaired drivers.

