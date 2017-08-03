Peewee AAA Cougars finish hot

The Camrose AAA Peewee Cougars wrapped up their regular season this past weekend, winning three out of four games. The Cougars won 12 of their last 13 games and finished with a 19-8 record, they will compete at the tier I provincials in St. Albert this weekend.

On Saturday, the Cougars travelled to Calgary for a double-header against the Dinos. In the first game, the Cougars put the Dinos back in the dirt with a 22-1 win. Camrose scored 22 runs off 25 hits and starting pitcher Connor Hoglund went five innings scattering four hits and punching out four batters.

The second game of the double-header was a high scoring affair, with Camrose coming out on top again 22-17. The Cougars’ offence stayed hot, with Gavin Galenza and Max Logelin reaching base in all four of their at bats.

On Sunday, the Cougars headed back home to play a pair of games against the Okotoks Dawgs. In the first game, Camrose dropped a 10-6 decision, snapping their 11-game winning streak. Galenza got on base three times, scoring each time.

Camrose bounced back in the second game of the double-header, winning 9-4. Hogan Jacobsen took the mound, pitching three innings and striking out three batters. Jake Popowich and Dylan Soch came in to close out the game, only allowing one run between the two of them.

The Cougars are off to provincials this weekend, opening round robin play against the Red Deer Braves at noon on Friday. On Saturday, Camrose will play the Okotoks Dawgs at 9 a.m. and the Sherwood Park Athletics at 6 p.m. Sunday will see the Cougars play their final round robin game against host St. Albert Cardinals at noon, with the provincial final being at 3 p.m. the same day.

