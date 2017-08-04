New bridge budget reduced to $6.7 million

The 48th avenue bridge is set to go under construction later this month.

The official date is yet to be decided but Phase 1 of the construction will start towards the end of August. The budget for this project was originally set at $8 million but after receiving some lower bids, the budget was reduced to $6.7 million. The City awarded the $6.7 million project to PCA Construction.

“It’s probably just reflective of the current market, the current economy,” said City of Camrose director of engineering services Jeremy Enarson.

“Contractors are maybe a little bit more aggressive in their bidding.”

The 48th Avenue bridge has been in use for more than 55 years and according to the City has “reached the end of its life.”

The bridge replacement will also include reducing the slope of the road between 51st Street and 53rd Street. There will be a new pedestrian underpass constructed on the east side of Mirror Lake. The underpass will connect the north trails of Mirror Lake with Jubilee Park.

There will also be an extra lane going eastbound and westbound to accommodate an anticipated increase in traffic.

Phase 1 of the construction of the bridge includes a lot of work in the lake, in preparation of the extra lanes.

“You’ll see a lot of work being done on the edges of the roadway,” Enarson said. “Putting a lot of rock material into the water to get that new base for the roadway out to the new edges of the roadway.”

Enarson says there will most likely be some partial lane closures while this work lasts, which is expected to last until late October.

Phase two is planned to start in April of 2018, and 48th Avenue between 51st Street and 54th Street is expected to be fully closed. The detour plan is tentative at the moment, but the City of Camrose expects increased traffic on Camrose Drive, Grand Drive, 44th Avenue, 47th Avenue, and 54th Avenue. The bridge is planned to be completed by the end of August 2018.

