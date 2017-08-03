Neufeld officially takes command of police

A new era of crime fighting has been ushered in for Camrose.

The Camrose Police Service officially changed command and their flag in a ceremony on Monday at City Hall, as interim police chief Lee Foreman handed duties off to new chief Mark Neufeld.

The new chief has been transitioning into his new role since July 24 as he transferred from the Edmonton Police Service.

“It was emotional, I didn’t expect that,” said Neufeld of leaving the EPS for Camrose. “I thought it’s just going to be a matter of switching patches, I found it was a lot harder than that, after 24 years and a lot of friendships and a lot of water under the bridge, it’s not easy. But once you do it … the friendships you have never end, things just change a little bit.”

Neufeld, a native of Ryley, got his start in Vancouver before transferring to Edmonton after a couple of years. He had been with the EPS since working his way up the ladder and spending the last decade as a high-ranking officer while also holding positions with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. Most recently he was in the Southwest Division where he served as Superintendent i/c. He is currently working his way through a master’s degree in Applied Criminology and Police Management at the University of Cambridge.

In Edmonton, he spent two-and-a-half years working some of the most violent crimes in the city and in all of his positions he was dealing with a lot of issues he will not likely see much of in Camrose. However, he says he was surprised with how busy they were in his first week with CPS.

“It’s been way busier than I thought it would be, the members around here are handling all kinds of different things, they’ve been very busy,” said Neufeld. “That’s just the operational calls and in addition to the planning and everything that goes into (Big Valley Jamboree) which is a huge injection of additional people. There hasn’t been a spare moment.”

While deputy chief Lee Foreman passed the torch to Neufeld at the ceremony, Neufeld is replacing Darrell Kambeitz who spent 10 years in the role and 36 in the force. The hire of Neufeld was originally announced on June 6 after an exhaustive six-month search. Kambeitz retired in May.

Mayor Norm Mayer was impressed with the new chief, though noted he was inheriting a good situation.

“Chief Kambeitz was excellent for the community,” said Mayer. “He was community minded, he was active in the community, he had a good feeling for the pulse and I think he worked well with the force in general and I think that was part of his success as being a successful chief and having the support of his men. I think the same situation will happen here (with Neufeld).”

Neufeld reiterated that he was not about to tear down the system currently in place. He will spend the first month or two evaluating the current force before making any tweaks.

The CPS also brought in a new flag and colours as part of the change of command ceremonies and was blessed by CPS chaplain Brian Krushnel. The new colours were created with the intent to honour the memory of fallen members, to provide a focus of pride to members by representing what the service stands for and the sacrifices its members have made.

The flag was designed and approved for use in 2016 by Canadian Heraldic Authority with the colours created in 2017 and are on a dark blue background with a gold fringe. Inside the fringe are embroidered wild roses and maple leaves. In the centre is the new CPS crest. The blue and yellow colours are taken from the City of Camrose emblem. The wheat represents the rural farming in the area while the cog wheel represents local manufacturing industries. The two reflective paths of the oval invoke Mirror Lake traversed by a main road, represented by the stripe. The interlay symbols represent the abundance of green spaces in the city and the strong community connection between the police members and the city residents. The shield is surrounded by the CPS mission statement Public Safety, Policing Excellence.

“What a great symbol for leadership and responsibility in the organization from a traditional perspective,” said Neufeld. “To incorporate that into the Change of Command ceremony was awesome.”

jaldrich@postmedia.com