Moskaluke ready for the main stage spotlight

Jess Moskaluke is returning to the Big Valley Jamboree for the third time, but this time on the main stage.

2017 Juno Award winner and platinum selling country artist from Langenburg, Sask. will be rocking crowds in Camrose with her pop country style.

“The whole festival is fantastic, I haven’t had the opportunity to play the main stage yet, I’m really looking forward to checking that out, it’s always been the beer gardens, which has been a blast,” Moskaluke said. “I’m really looking forward to the crowd and the energy that they give you and checking out some of the performers there as well.”

Fans who attend her show at BVJ will get a chance to listen to some brand new music, with Moskaluke working on an album due out in November.

“I’m super, super excited about it, it’s not really anywhere yet, it’s not leaked on YouTube or iTunes or anything,” she said “It would be a really great way to get a bit of a sneak peek on some of the new records.”

Country music is running through Moskaluke’s veins, it’s all she has ever known.

“It’s been a part of my life since I was a kid, I didn’t know anything else, that’s what my parents listened to, that’s what you listen to growing up in a small town in Saskatchewan,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic place to grow up, and it’s a tight knit community, and a supportive community and everybody knows your business, or they think they do.”

Moskaluke was named the Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2016, and is up for it again in 2017. She also took home Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards with her album Kiss Me Quiet. Those are just a few of the awards and accomplishments Moskaluke has achieved, her single “Drive Me Away” landed in the top three in Canadian country radio recently, making her the first Canadian female to crack the top five since 2008 when Terri Clark’s single “In My Next Life” hit number one.

“I think I can attribute [the success] to a fantastic team behind me and alongside me, an amazing, loyal fan group and a genuine passion and love for what I do,” Moskaluke said.

“There’s a quatrillion things you have to attribute that to, timing, radio, social media, and seriously a thousand other things.”

Having grown up listening to and loving Shania Twain, Moskaluke was thrilled when her song “Cheap Wine and Cigarrettes” hit platinum selling status in 2015, the only female Canadian country artist since Twain.

“That was incredible, especially with that track being a part of my first full length album, it’s really not something you can ever predict, it was just an amazing experience. Would love to do it again sometime,” Moskaluke said with a laugh.

Moskaluke says it’s important to have deeper meaning and depth to her songs.

“My music is a really great blend of pop and country and something I’ve been really conscious of and what I really try to do is to have the pop country sonically, but as often as I can to have an important lyrical message,” she said. “It doesn’t always have to be a love song or a party song, it might be something with another underlying tone so I’ve really worked to make sure there’s some kind of meat to the music.”

rstelter@postmedia.com