Kodiaks launch season ticket drive

The Camrose Kodiaks are turning it up a notch with their season ticket drive this season.

Upon the sale of 600 season tickets, there will be a draw for an entertainment package, after 700 tickets sold, a trip for two to Hawaii, Palm Springs, or Phoenix will be drawn, after 800 tickets sold they will draw to give out $5,000, and after 900 sold there will be a draw where the winner will win a new car or $20,000 cash. The Kodiaks have also dropped their season ticket prices to what they were in 2014.

Season ticket prices are now to $300 for an adult, $270 for seniors, $160 for students and $760 for a family. Season tickets give you access to all Kodiak home games at the Encana Arena.

Head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka said this drive came after doing some research on how to drum up business.

“We’ve never done it before, I’ve been phoning a lot of NHL teams, major junior teams, AHL teams, there’s teams out there that are going to be doing this now,” he said. “There’s some [teams] in the states and they just said ‘you’re bang on’ you’ve got to drum up excitement.”

Tickets are available at the Camrose Kodiaks office at the Camrose Recreation Centre during their office hours or by calling emailing the team.

NOTES — The Kodiaks also announced the addition of two Minnesota area scouts Cory Lonke and Bryan Fuss. Lonke worked with new Kodiaks assistant Nigel Dube while they were both with the Minot Minotauraus of the North American Hockey League while Fuss is the lead skill instructor with Minnesota Made Hockey.

