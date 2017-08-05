Gregory returns to stage after break from music

When Adam Gregory plays the mainstage at Big Valley Jamboree on Friday, his career will have come full circle.

The annual marathon of country music in Camrose helped launch his career in 1999 at the age of 12. Now 30 years old, the Edmontonian is in the process of relaunching his recording and touring life after taking a few years off from the grind following the birth of his daughter two and a half years ago.

He will be on stage at BVJ with original music for the first time since 2012.

“It never gets old, especially this year being the 25th anniversary,” said Gregory.

“Every time I’ve been there I’ve just sung my heart out and the crowd has been very receptive. It’s always been a treat going back there.”

This will technically be his fourth time playing at Big Valley Jamboree, his debut was on a stage in the building that hosts the trade show. He first performed on the main stage in 2001, a year after the release of his rookie album The Way I’m Made that netted him a number of Juno and Canadian Country Music Awards nominations for male artist and new artist and top album.

His last visit five years ago came after he moved to Nashville and had an established himself on a U.S. label with the 2009 album “Crazy Days” and 2012 effort “Different Places.”

He returns to Camrose in a brand new stage in life.

“My crowd has seen me grow up in front of their eyes,” said Gregory. “To be such a young age, at the age of 13 with a major record label … it’s been an incredible ride, there’s been ups and downs, but the downs have made me even stronger and make me want to fight for it even more.”

His music has also grown up along with him and he will be releasing his first album in six years when his comeback album drops in 2018. Before then there will be two singles that hit the airwaves before then, the first of which, “Dirt Road Therapy,” came out on July 25. This strategy is in large part to the shifting industry and less of a reliance on albums and more on digital sales.

The song is about living a crazy lifestyle and returning to his roots and country living. The song is written by Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins and Kelly Archer of Combustion Entertainment in Nashville.

“When I heard the song, I was captivated by the lyrics,” said Gregory.

To this point his latest efforts have been well received, especially at the Calgary Stampede when he broke out the new tune for the first time.

“It was like falling off a bike and getting back on, it just felt natural,” said Gregory. “Getting back on stage at the Calgary Stampede, it was like I had never left.”

He is no longer the awkward 13-year-old that broke on to the scene with songs like “No Vacancy,” “Horseshoes,” and “Only Know I Do.”

With his daughter Everly — the name is taken from one of his favourite bands, the Everly Brothers — in the picture he has grown into a man in the country music scene. His current 19-day August road trip will be the longest he has been away from his wife and Everly since she was born.

However, he cannot deny the road any longer.

“It’s an awful long time to be out of the scene, but the Adam Gregory that people remember is still the Adam Gregory now, and has grown and matured. I’m now a father so I come from a different side of emotion now,” he said. “I’m fighting for it, I love this job — if you can even call it a job. I just love being out in front of the fans, it’s where I feel the most comfortable.”

