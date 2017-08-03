Cougars chasing provincial championships

With Big Valley Jamboree raging on in Camrose during the August long weekend, Camrose baseball teams will be heading off to provincials.

Bantam AA Cougars Royal will play their tier I provincial tournament this weekend in Strathmore and Cheadle.

“Our biggest challenge is that they’re 14, 15-year-old boys is making sure they show up at the same time,” said Cougars manager Beth Kushnerick.

The Cougars Royal team have a deep bullpen as the entire lineup can be called upon to man the mound.

“Every single boy on that team can pitch,” Kushnerick said. “We don’t run into pitching problems, some of the other teams may have one or two guys who can pitch. They’re a very athletic team, a bunch of them play hockey or basketball.”

Camrose finished 14-3 on the year, scoring 210 runs, and only allowing 83. The success of the regular season, however, means nothing when it comes to the big dance.

“When you look at the losses that we did have, we had leads in every one of them,” Kushnerick said. “We’re going in there expecting to win, in saying that, the same group of boys two years ago who played together, we went in undefeated in the regular season and we showed up to provincials and lost all three games in the round robin. That’s the joy of sports, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Camrose is sending two teams to Spruce Grove for the midget AA championship as both the Cougars Royals (13-5) and the Cougars Red (13-7) qualified for the tier I tournament.

“It’s been a good year, we started slow,” said Royals head coach Daryl Zimmer. “It’s been getting better as we’ve been going along.”

The Royals built through the campaign with solid play coming from the offence, defence and pitching from an experienced group.

“We got all second years, we got one third year, and a couple first years,” Zimmer said. “We’re a bit stronger than we were last year.”

With a veteran team, it seems like this is the year to win for these midget players, but it’ll be close at provincials according to Zimmer.

“It’s really tight, I think out of the eight teams there I wouldn’t put any one of them to win,” he said. “It’ll be a really good weekend of ball.”

The high-flying Peewee AAA Cougars will be looking to keep their hot streak going into tier 1 provincials this weekend in St. Albert while the Mosquito AA Cougars Royal team will be at tier II provincials in Rimbey. In Leduc, the Peewee AA Cougars Royal will be playing in the tier II provincials.

Notes — Some teams have already played out their provincial tournaments, the Mosquito AA Cougars White lost out in the semifinals at tier VI provincials during the July 28-30 weekend in Okotoks.

At Peewee AA tier VII provincials during the same weekend in Whitecourt, the Camrose Cougars Red lost out to eventual champions, the Sherwood Park Athletics Green in the semifinals. Results for tier V provincials in Elk Point for the Bantam AA Cougars Red were unavailable at press time.

