BVJ brings millions of dollars to Camrose annually

When a single music festival brings 20,000 people to a city for four days, there is always going to be an impact made on the community.

Multiply that by 25 years and the result is an event that becomes an integral part of the city and its identity.

It is what Big Valley Jamboree has become to Camrose.

The up-front economic impact is obvious. More than doubling the size of the city for a weekend is going to have a major positive impact on the local business community. Forget July, it’s Christmas on August Long Weekend in Camrose.

“It’s good for business, especially anybody in the service industry, they have to understand how great for business that is, and just on perception, it’s amazing exposure for the community,” said Camrose Chamber of Commerce president Julie Girard. “I know some residents flee … but I think we should embrace the madness and go with it.”

An economic impact study posted on the Alberta Culture and Tourism website and completed in 2010 states Alberta’s Gross Provincial Product value-added income — the net output created by the expenses — increased by over $16 million because of BVJ. More than 235 full-time equivalent jobs are sustained through the tourism and operational expenditures of the festival. Additionally, more than $5.8 million in tax revenue was collected by all three level of governments combined, with the federal government receiving more than $3 million.

Perhaps most importantly, out of the 21,912 attendees of that year’s festival more than 20,500 of them came from outside the Camrose area.

This means full hotels, packed restaurants, busy liquor stores, and if it rains, rubber boots sell out, if it’s sunny, good luck at finding sun block in town.

“For some businesses, it’s like their Christmas, it’s their busiest weekend of the year,” said CEO of the Camrose Regional Exhibition and Panhandle Productions Tom Gerling.

Some of the impact is not immediate at the checkout counter, much of it will come down the road. BVJ has been an important sales tool for the city for the past quarter century, bringing many people to the region that normally would not have a reason to come here. It showcases what the city is capable of.

“Everyone says Camrose is an event town, and that’s the win,” said Girard. “You host this event so they know you can host the next one and you can host provincials for volleyball and you can do an Under the Lights (soccer) tournament. I think it just drives people in and there’s that confidence in coming to Camrose that it’s going to be a great event.”

The festival has also gone to great lengths to give back beyond being a magnet for incoming dollars.

The festival requires hundreds of volunteers to make it a success every year, and for every group that helps out, a sizeable donation is made back to that group.

“In 20 years, we donated approximately $5 million to groups that have helped with the festival, that’s approximately $250,000 a year,” said Chris Melnychuk, Director of Festival Operations and marketing at Trixstar Productions, adding the total now would be in excess of $6 million.

They have also looked for other ways to give back to the community, including running contests to support local businesses, and for the third year they ran their Small Town Saturday Night contest. STSN takes the BVJ experience on the road to small town Alberta as a vehicle to help local committees raise funds for projects. This year La Glace, Alta., was the contest winner and they raised $150,000 through a concert headlined by Gord Bamford and a songwriters circle hosted by Clayton Bellamy featuring Alee, Dan Davidson, and The Doll Sisters.

One of their other key programs is First Note which donates money directly to local music programs, this year schools in Forestburg and La Glace both received $5,000.

“We know that when budgets are cut, some of the first things to go are the music programs and things that are more creative based, and without those kind of programs we might not see the next Brett Kissel or Lindsay Ell at the Big Valley Jamboree,” said Melnychuk. “So just helping out with that with those small programs, we might make a big difference in some of those communities.”

