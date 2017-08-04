Big Valley Jamboree turns 25

Camrose was never the originally intended home of Big Valley Jamboree, but as the festival turns 25, it is hard to imagine the city without it.

BVJ almost met the dust bin a few times in its early years, but by the time it turned 10, it had solidified into one of the premiere country music festivals in North America.

The fight for relevance continues today, and as more festivals fall by the wayside, it is a challenge that becomes more difficult with each year.

When the jamboree first came to Camrose in 1993, it was looking for a home. The festival was originally announced as Part 2 of a festival with the Craven Country Music Festival in Saskatchewan’s Qu’Appelle Valley. Initial plans had the festival putting up stakes in Big Valley, Alta., but by Mother’s Day long weekend in 1993, it was clear they would not be able to deliver on the infrastructure.

Organizers held a meeting with the Camrose Regional Exhibition, who had recently shuttered their annual exhibition, and within a matter of months, headliners Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Ricky Van Shelton and Don Williams were playing the main stage in Camrose.

The rest as they say is history.

“The building of this festival was more than just roads and entertainment,” said Glen Vinet, whose family brought BVJ to Camrose. “It was about on-site activities, food vendors and having clean portable toilets and clean showers. Safety was a huge concern of ours and we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on safety. It’s been more than just putting the acts on the stage.”

The Vinet family had partnered with Bosco Homes in 1992 for Wake up the Nation in Big Valley on the Labour Day Long Weekend. After weather delays led to a considerable loss on the event, Vinet covered the red ink and took a controlling interest in the production. In 1995, the original production company went into receivership but a partnership was struck with the CRE and Panhandle Productions was formed with Vinet and Larry Werner, then the assistant general manager at the CRE, taking on co-producing titles. Vinet was in charge of the business end and Werner looked after the entertainment aspect.

“I think at that time there were a lot of skeptics, but we believed in our abilities and our vision and what we could achieve,” said Werner. “We had a vision and we had a dream of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it. We created a foundation and we never looked back.”

Big Valley Jamboree has gone from a festival that attracted 13,000 people per day for the weekend, to one that has 25,000 people coming through the gates for four days every year.

It has become an ingrained part of who those attendees are. It is not just the music, it is an annual extended family reunion. Camping has expanded to 7,385 sites, and has outgrown the original footprint of the CRE grounds, jumping south across the ring road.

“It’s such a tradition that … people have had the same campsite for 15-20 years where the ruts from their trailer where their tires go, they park in the exact same spot every year,” said Chris Melnychuk, Director of Festival Operations and marketing at Trixstar Productions. “They get to know their neighbours and it becomes a reunion bigger than just family members.”

The music family has extended to the artists. Many of them, like Corb Lund, Adam Gregory and Brett Kissell are local Alberta acts that grew up at the festival, going from the Family Stage to the main stage and international success. Other acts like Blake Shelton and Keith Urban gained legions of fans in Alberta following their first BVJ performances on their way to superstardom.

That loyalty was paid back to the organizers in the festival’s darkest hour, the 2009 windstorm that collapsed the stage, killing Donna Moore of Lloydminster and injuring two others. The windstorm came almost out of nowhere, and emergency responders executed the emergency response plan, but there was little they could do. However, it was the way the fans and musicians responded that ensured the festival continued on the next year.

“I think the way that our fans rallied behind us ... really showed us that we need to continue and that community support is responsible for the success of this festival to this day,” said Melnychuk. “Having Keith Urban immediately say in 2010 he wanted be a part of that festival, artist-wise he’s solely responsible for one of the first sellouts in Big Valley history, by far.”

The major acts continue to come in droves. There are a few unicorns they have long chased like Garth Brooks, George Straight and Dolly Parton, but they checked off a major one this year in booking Willie Nelson, who has been on their must-have list for 25 years.

For Werner, one of his favourite performances was getting to see a country music legend perform in one of her final shows.

“One of my goals was to always have Tammy Wynette there, just because I thought she had an incredible voice. We got her at the festival just months before she passed away (in 1998),” he said. “It was incredible to have her there and she was quite weak at the time and short of breath, but she was still able to deliver the notes.”

The biggest challenge they face now is finding ways to keep the festival from falling back to its early struggles. They have sold out the jamboree since 2010, but making the dollars all work out is becoming more and more difficult. A headlining act in 1993 cost about $150,000, now they cost about $750,000, and that’s before the cost of the exchange rate is factored in.

“There’s millions and millions of dollars at stake, but at the end of the day the success of the festival rests on the fan base,” said Melnychuk. “You don’t know how you’re going to do until you’re either sold out in advance or until the gates open or until the gates close.”

Though Werner retired after 2015, he is still involved on the periphery, and at the very least keeps a keen eye on what is going on.

“When Glen and I got into it, our goal was that the festival would be around for 50 years or more, so having it get to 25 years, we believe we’ve set the foundation for this event to carry on,” said Werner. “The big difference was with Big Valley, it has international entertainment, some of the biggest stars you can possibly get coming out of Nashville and some great quality Canadian talent that hold their own with all of the U.S. talent. I believe it really comes down to providing the country music that the fans want to see and I think Big Valley will be here for a long time to come.”

jaldrich@postmedia.com