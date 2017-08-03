Big Valley Jamboree ready to celebrate 25 years

Big Valley Jamboree has evolved into one of the premier country music festivals in North America and a permanently circled date on the calendar for 25,000 fans.

Organizers have not held back on lineup or improvements to facilities this weekend and are ready for the four-day, 25 year birthday bash that is about to be unleashed on Camrose as the city doubles in size from Thursday through Sunday.

They have many reasons to celebrate, but their focus has been squarely on the who as they designed this year’s festivities.

“Over 25 years, hundreds of thousands of people have literally been part of this event so it gives everyone a great sense of pride and accomplishment to be around for 25 years,” said director of festival operations and marketing at Trixstar Productions Chris Melnychuk. “This anniversary is a testament to every single fan, volunteer, artist, and staff member that has been part of the festival in any way shape or form.”

The main stage for this year features headliners Little Big Town on Friday, Keith Urban on Saturday and Jason Aldean on Sunday. Other big names include Willie Nelson, Chris Young, Jess Moskaluke, Tanya Tucker, Gord Bamford, Kacey Musgraves, George Fox and Adam Gregory, among many other acts.

There will be non-stop action for the four days, all getting started with the BVJ Kick’n Country Parade through downtown at

10:30 a.m. today, hosted by the Camrose Chamber of Commerce. Chamber executive director Sharon Anderson reminds people not to park on the parade route in the morning. There are roughly 70 floats lined up for the parade this year, including parade marshalls representing the Camrose District 4H Club, as well as the Camrose Women’s Shelter with their Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser, and many other community groups and businesses.

The parade will also include, for the first time, a Camrose Pride Community float, which Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley says he will be on board for.

“It’s an opportunity to promote inclusion and human rights,” he said. “All of these groups have an opportunity before a big crowd to promote their programs.”

The Coors Banquet Saloon hosts the kickoff party on Thursday with the Give ‘Em Hell Boys taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the Dungarees at 8 p.m., Eric Paslay at 9:30 p.m. and headliner Big & Rich at 11 p.m. Throughout the rest of the weekend, the stage will host the Rik Reese Band, The Road Hammers, Leaving Thomas, Jason Blaine, Trinity Bradshaw and Dee Jay Silver Sun. Melnychuk says there is a surprise artist planned for Sunday night in conjunction with Sirius XM Canada.

Bulls for Breakfast is back for another year with Thursday’s in-ring action at 2 p.m. and then at 10 a.m. for Friday through Sunday.

The Production World Songwriter’s Workshop will be in action on Mainstreet on Thursday at 3 p.m. and the rest of the weekend from 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.. With Patricia Conroy as host, fans will get a chance to find out the back story to the meaning of some of their favourite songs.

Throughout the four days there will also be the West Coast Lumberjack Show as competitors duke it out in several different log-cutting events, and Sunday morning will be highlighted by the Sunday Gospel Show in the Production World Songwriters Tent at

9 a.m.

There are many other things going on around the main concert bowl like an autograph tent, a renovated Jim Beam Backroom Bar, the Molson Canadian Cider House with dueling pianos and the Road to Main Stage Karaoke.

Camrose Mayor Norm Mayer says he has tickets for the weekend and is looking forward to some of the more traditional acts like Nelson, Tucker and Fox.

He says Big Valley Jamboree has played an important role in putting Camrose on the map in its quarter century of operation.

“It has been a very successful 25 years,” he said. “Sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate but these folks follow through with it.”

