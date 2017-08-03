Be prepared for anything at BVJ

Big Valley Jamboree has been around for 25 years, and in that time many people have developed techniques on how to make it a safe and enjoyable experience.

Chris Melnychuk, Director of Festival Operations and marketing at Trixstar Productions said BVJ is extremely safe.

“It’s probably one of the most secure festival sites in Canada that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “One of our key focuses at the festival is safety, and maybe the public doesn’t realize it but we put safety as one of our main focuses at this festival.”

Starting this year there will be a mandatory bag check, Melnychuk recommends people to arrive early.

“For 2017 we are going to be implementing mandatory bag checks entering the concert bowl, it’ just a security measure that has been taken by the festival,” he said.

“We recognize it might be a slight inconvenience, but safety is paramount at this festival. We recommend that if you are bringing a bag, try to get there 30-45 minutes early. If you are not bringing a bag you can use one of the express lanes.”

Safety has been important for many years, as Chris Matson from Lethbridge who has been attending the festival for 18 years said she’s always felt safe.

“I just love the fact that we don’t see anything that might go down, anything bad. Whoever is out there at the campground is just having a good time they’re not out there to fight and cause trouble,” she said. “The security is really awesome, I feel safe there.”

With 7,385 campsites it is quite a large scale operation, so proper precautions need to be made.

“The sight itself exceeds the population of the City of Camrose,” Melnychuk said. “What we’re doing here is we’re basically replicating a second city with its own police service, fire, ambulance and hospital, and sanitation — everything you need to run a major city is on the event site.”

The large scale of the festival is something Irene Hansman, a native of Camrose and a BVJ goer for 25 years says is not to worry about.

“It’s not as crowded as a person would think,” she said. “People are very friendly, if you were in need of anything, it doesn’t matter, anybody at any campsite would help you.”

However, if you want to go to the bathroom, make sure you do it early.

“Just know by 9 p.m. the crowd is so big and if you have to go to the bathroom, go before it starts to get busy,” Matson said.

Darlene Gaudette of Lethbridge has learned in her 25 years of going to BVJ, to be prepared for any type of weather.

“You come with winter clothes, spring clothes, summer clothes, fall clothes and anything else you can pack with you,” she said.

If you don’t, you’ll have to get inventive like Ann Kostyshyn, who’s been attending BVJ since its inception, she had to wear garbage bags over her shoes because she forgot rubber boots. The motto of the boy scouts, “Be Prepared” is something a lot of long time festival goers said.

With the alcohol flowing freely and the party atmosphere, it is important to pace yourself.

“Learn to pace yourself, keep hydrated,” Mary Oakes of Whitecourt said. “Come prepared for every eventuality, rubber boots, bikinis, sun tan lotion, bug spray, we’ve had the mud apocalypse a couple of times too.”

