Women’s shelter targets second stage program

The Camrose Women’s Shelter has big dreams for helping families looking to break the cycle of domestic violence.

The shelter has a vision to create transitional housing for people who are attempting to get back on their feet and find independence following a stay at the shelter. The project is called Second Stage and executive director Nora-Lee Rear wants to see it completed within five years.

Funds from this year’s Walk-a-Mile in Her Shoes campaign will got to the project.

“This is the next step. We’ve had a women’s shelter in Camrose for 30-plus years now and we need to start addressing the longer term effects of domestic violence on women and children,” said Rear. “Ultimately our goal is to break the recidivism … and the cycle of domestic violence. In order to do that, families need to be stable for periods of time that are longer which will help to break the cycle.”

The 25-bed shelter is at capacity most of the year with women and their children escaping abusive relationships. Abuse often times becomes learned behaviour — those being abused often learn it as what is normal and they fall into future abusive relationships or become the abusers in the future.

Abuse is not always physical or sexual, often times it is mental and the victims become isolated from friends and family and are groomed to be wholly dependent on their partner emotionally, socially, and fiscally.

The shelter provides many programs and counselling to help victims break away from these relationships.

Second Stage housing is the next step in the process which will allow the shelter to advance their programming beyond the temporary and emergency needs they can currently address. The project would provide stable housing for six months to a year for women and their children as they attempt to establish independence.

There are a few different models they can follow for the project, all of which where security would be of the upmost importance. They can do apartment style housing, single-unit housing and there are even existing models where people are placed with other families and have their own living space and are able to put their life back together from there.

The Shelter plans to work with low income housing groups to find more permanent solutions following a family’s stay with Second Stage.

The first hurdle, however, is working with the City of Camrose to find appropriate land for the project before they start putting detailed plans together. The type of land and the amount of land they secure will determine what they can do.

“Ideal would be right next door, but closer to some of the other community organizations and support services in the city,” said Rear.

As of July 20 there were 35 men signed up for Walk-a-Mile, which will once again go in this year’s Big Valley Jamboree Parade on Aug. 3. It is not too late to register for the walk as people can do so right up until the start of the parade at the staging area.

“If you can’t walk, then pledge someone who is walking,” said Rear, adding the shelter can put people in touch with walk participants who are collecting donations.

