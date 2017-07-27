Stoney Creek Park gets natural facelift

The Rotary Club of Camrose and the City of Camrose will be the installing a new playground in the Stoney Creek Park.

In partnership with the Rotary Club, Battle River Watershed Alliance, Alberta Health Services, and various city departments Stoney Creek Park is set to go under a total revitalization.

The implementation of the playground being phase one. The installation of the new playground is set to start in September with the hopes of it being ready at the end of the month.

“We’re putting in what’s known as a natural playground or an adventure playground,” said City of Camrose recreation facilities director Dawn Phillips. “The items are fabricated but they look like logs and rocks and things like that, more of a natural setting to suit the area.”

Along with the playground, the city is adding some picnic areas, as well as improved parking space, fixing drainage and improved security. The City of Camrose has applied for a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant and will await to hear back from that to move forward with the project.

“If we get the CFEP grant then there will be other options, like a gazebo possibly being built,” said Parks Director Chris Clarkson.

“In the future we may look at an amphitheater, and a little nature trail we’re looking at.”

Clarkson says the city should know whether or not they’ll receive funding from the CFEP grant by the end of November. For now, the playground and other amenities are being put in place. This new playground will replace the old one that was deemed unsafe by the Canadian Standards Association.

“We have a playground replacement program that’s been in place for many years where we budget annually to replace at least one playground,” Phillips said. “Many of our playgrounds are aging and when they don’t meet CSA standards any longer we’ve been slowly removing equipment as it becomes unsafe and [the Stoney Creek] playground was one of the playgrounds deemed to be unsafe.”

President of the Rotary Club of Camrose Lou Henderson said of the whole Stoney Creek project, they wanted to help out with the playground.

“The playground became unsafe and had to be taken out and the campground was ended. This whole area really wasn’t being well utilized, so the city came up with an idea to revitalize it,” she said.

“Adding a playground was one of those things, so that’s where Rotary looked at where we could make an impact and the part of it that we felt we wanted to support was the playground.”

The Rotary Club also announced the addition of a path lined with trees to honour exchange students, with a name yet to be officially decided.

