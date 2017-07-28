Peewee phenom crushing opposition

Gavin Galenza, an uber-talented baseball player from Camrose is making noise at the peewee AAA level.

Galenza is already garnering attention from prep schools and his cannon like arm and high baseball IQ is feared across Alberta.

“His bat has been consistent all year, he’s just an all-around player,” said Camrose Cougars head coach Ryan Popowich. “You can pretty much put him anywhere and you know his presence on the field is going to elevate everybody else.”

Whether Galenza is throwing heat from the mound, or behind the plate, he can play all over the diamond. This season Galenza’s played at short stop, centre field, and even one game at first base and he’s more than willing to play wherever.

“Anywhere I need to play,” Galenza said. “[Being a catcher] runs through my family, my dad’s a catcher he played fastball in Camrose.”

Popowich likes him behind the plate if Galenza is not fanning batters at the mound.

“We like to put him back there a lot because he can control the game from back there, he holds runners a lot because there’s teams that are a little bit fearful of his arm,” he said. “He’s so aggressive back there and he’s also smart, he knows how to call the game well, he quarterbacks it for us.”

A second year peewee player, but his first time at the AAA level, Galenza is excelling with the elevated competition.

“I know he puts a lot of pressure on himself, he’s dealt with it very well this year, a lot of people come to watch him play, he’s that good,” Popowich said.

Galenza has enjoyed the season so far, and the level of competition suits him.

“It changes everything, last year we were blowing out a bunch of teams and this year we’re getting some closer games,” he said. “It’s always fun to have those close games compared to the blowouts.”

Galenza has visions of playing in the majors, and when asked who he models his game after, he aimed high.

“Mike Trout, maybe,” he said, pointing to the Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder.

If Galenza decides to pursue the game of baseball, he can take it a long way.

“If he wants to he’ll be able play some decent baseball,” Popowich said.

Galenza plays hockey as a goalie during the winter, and says it helps his baseball in the summer.

“Helps with hand-eye coordination, being a goalie it helps catching the ball even more,” he said.

Consistency has been key for Galenza’s game this season, with his approach, swing, and plate patience.

In a game against the Fort McMurray Oil Giants on Sunday, with two men on in the bottom of the sixth and the Cougars up 9-8, Galenza came up to bat. It looked the perfect opportunity for Galenza to drive home some insurance runs. It was not to be however, as he was intentionally walked, and the Oil Giants managed to get out of the inning. Camrose was still able to come out with a win, but the walk is nothing new for Galenza.

“It’s frustrating, I don’t get to hit,” he said. “It makes you think that they’re scared of you, you’d like them to pitch to you but you’ll take what you can get and let the other guys get opportunities.”

With the Cougars entering their final stretch of the season, they will need the bat of Galenza to stay hot, and he attends to keep it that way.

“Just keep [practicing] the same, don’t want to change anything because that could change your swing and put you in a slump,” he said.

