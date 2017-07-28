Museum looks for stability for next 50 years

The Camrose Centennial Museum has hatched a plan to help keep it viable for the next 50 years.

When the museum society was started in 1964 there was a paid society membership of $1 a year. At its height there were between 450 and 500 people from the community sign up with the money going towards the operation of the museum and the care of artifacts. Over time the membership dwindled and the program disappeared.

This year the membership is being brought back with a $10 per person and $20 per family fee.

“What we’re hoping to do is get a similar amount (of members) as they had in those early dozen years when the museum was at the forefront of everybody’s thoughts as it was developing,” said society director Janine Carroll.

“We’re encouraging anyone who has visited the museum that this could be a good way of supporting. Even more so, anybody’s family who has donated anything to here, this money can contribute to the care of artifacts and special events for artifacts, because not every expense can be foreseen and budgeted.”

This membership drive will kick off the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Aug. 19.

Up until 15years ago, the museum was completely run on volunteers through the society. The volunteer society is still very active with the museum, but they are now run by a full-time during the summer museum coordinator, Dariya Veenstra, who goes part time in the off-season.

Over the years it has become increasingly difficult to keep the museum operational, relying on a small budget from the city, donations from guests and user groups.

However, with 12 out buildings and 80,000 artifacts, it still amounts to a limiting budget. When you go into the church on the grounds, the ceiling needs to be fixed, however it has been that way for a few years with no money to address it.

The money would be used in many avenues from the upkeep of artifacts, to training people to handle artifacts, to running programs and bringing in specialists.

“Definitely the City looks after the day-to-day operation of the museum, but there is so much more to a museum than that,” said Carroll.

“There is so much that come up that you don’t expect, you can open a box and go ‘it would be really nice if we could do such and such to preserve this better, but it costs $150.’”

Museum staff is currently taking a more active approach to rotating out some of the old displays in an effort to keep it fresh for the public.

“It’s really great to work with the artifacts I’ve seen as a little kid — I came here every year with the school and because I love museums,” said summer student Stephanie Olson. “It is just so big, it makes me feel overwhelmed at how much history we have here, how many stories, how many precious items we have here.”

The anniversary celebrations will run from 10 a.m. until the end of the day and will feature a ceremony to honour the museum’s 20 life-time members who were apart of the original $1 a year program.

There will also be retro penny candy interactive games for kids to play as well as historical interpreters demonstrations like blacksmithing, the steam engine and they are hoping to get the old linotype machine up and running in the old Camrose Canadian building. There will also be live entertainment and birthday cake to mark the occasion.

Originally the plan was to have a celebration on the museum’s real birthday on July 1, but it got lost in the excitement of Canada 150.

“We’re trying to celebrate the early years of the museum and the founders and the lifetime members,” said Veenstra, who started at the museum in the summer.

The museum is encouraging all descendants of the lifetime members to come out for the celebration, they are also asking for pennies to be donated for the penny candy interactive games for Aug. 19.

