Kucy kids clean up at junior golf tournament

Local golfers Jayla and Mason Kucy made all the headlines when the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour came to Camrose last week.

10-year-old Jayla Kucy won the junior girls division after shooting 80 and winning her playoff against Kaitlyn Wingnean of Edmonton on July 20. Austin Noskiye of Spruce Grove and older brother Mason Kucy were crowned co-champions of the junior boys division also after a playoff. Erik Bouck of Camrose finished in fourth place after he shot a 78 on Thursday.

For Mason, whose brother Devin won in Olds two weeks ago, and sister Jayla won minutes before he did, there was some weight lifted off his shoulders.

“I’m not going to be made fun of because I didn’t win. The pressure was more from my brother and sister,” Mason said.

With the pressure of having everyone watching during the playoff, Jayla made sure to draw on her performance on Thursday.

“I was a little nervous in front of everybody but I’ve done this before,” she said. “I just thought of how I played today and just don’t think about anyone, just focus on playing. If I have another playoff with another competitor and there’s a bigger crowd, I’ll be ready for it.”

Winning in Camrose was a great feeling for Mason, who says a lot of golfers can do poorly on their home course.

“There was a big advantage, it felt awesome [to win] in my home golf course because you see a lot of other golfers at their home golf course not do well and I played pretty well,” he said.

Initially, it was a three-man playoff between Noskiye, Kucy and Benjamin Loverod of Grand Prairie, but Loverod hit into the trees in the first round of the playoff and was eliminated. It was Noskiye and Kucy who were left to duke it out, after three playoff holes. Eventually they were both declared co-champions, which did not make it any less satisfying for Kucy.

“I tried to stick with him, tried to make my next shot and be as close to him as I can,” he said. “It’s perfect for me, it’s fine tying with a good golfer.”

