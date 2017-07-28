Kodiaks add Camrose defenceman to roster

The Camrose Kodiaks have added local defenceman Brennan Davis for the upcoming season.

Davis grew up playing hockey in Camrose before moving to play with the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Edmonton.

“I watched them (the Kodiaks) when I was growing up,” said the five-foot-11 blueliner. “To see all the guys who’ve came through there went to go to the NHL like Joe Colborne and Mason Raymond. Even all the guys that went through and play university hockey, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

During his time in Edmonton, Davis racked up three goals and 29 assists in 63 games whilst patrolling the blue line. Being away from home, albeit not far, was a learning experience for Davis.

“Made you grow up a lot faster, good to have that maturity,” he said. “It’s a very good program that they have up there, it really develops you for the next level.”

Last season Davis played in four games for the Kodiaks as a call-up, registering two penalty minutes. Davis is hoping to be able to help capture the Kodiaks’ first Alberta Junior Hockey League championship since 2008.

“As a rookie I’ll just take it all in, and try to get better every day and hopefully win a championship with the team,” he said. “That’s my main goal.”

Head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka likes Davis’ ability to play in all situations.

“He could be that guy that jumps on the powerplay, he can be that penalty killer, he can be that shut-down defenceman,” he said. “He’s the type of guy that coaches love to have on their teams.”

Early on in his career, Davis says he wasn’t the best backwards skater, but with the help of his dad who has really influenced his hockey career, he’s gotten better.

“He’s helped me a lot, and he’s put a lot on the line for me to be where I am today,” he said.

“My dad was a defenceman too, playing midget AAA hockey in Calgary. He taught me a lot of the basics of being a two-way defenceman.”

Davis was selected 191st overall by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft in 2014.

“It was surreal, I was so young and all the guys are very professional, it’s like that in Camrose though too,” Davis said about his experience with Medicine Hat. “After my parents and I talked about it they said that the college route would be best for me. I want to get a scholarship down in the U.S. hopefully, or maybe stay in Canada.”

Ultimately that is Davis’ goal, to attend college after his time with the Kodiaks, potentially studying kinesiology.

“I’m interested in that, my trainer Jeremy (Beirnes) talks about it a lot. He said it’s tough and I know it will be but I find it very interesting,” he said. “I’m not 100 per cent sure about it but it’s an idea.”

rstelter@postmedia.com