Cougars win nine straight

The Cougars are coming off a three-game sweep of the Fort McMurray Oil Giants this past weekend to push their winning streak to nine and their record to 16-7.

In the first game of a double-header on Saturday, the Cougars clobbered the Giants by a score of 14-2. Gavin Galenza threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out 12 batters, he also hit a triple. Kieran Sherman also hit a triple and Max Logelin reached base and scored on all three of his at bats.

In the second game of the double-header Camrose came out 11-5 victors. Hogan Jacobsen took to the mound for the Cougars, going for four innings and striking out two batters, Jake Popowich closed out the game in the final three innings, only allowing one run. The Cougars managed to score 11 runs off 14 hits, with Galenza keeping his bat hot with a home run.

The series finale on Sunday was a bit closer, but the Cougars managed to hold on to win 9-8. Dylan Soch was the starting pitcher in this game, fanning six batters in four innings. Galenza hit another home run, and Jacobsen added a triple.

“We’ve gone on a nice run, they’ve been elevating their game at the right time and coming together, it was a pretty new group this year, it’s a group that hasn’t really played together,” Camrose Cougars head coach Ryan Popowich said.

“What I’ve seen from them, especially in the past two, three weeks, is their resiliency. They might give up a few runs but they’re bouncing back and pushing ahead and getting some run insurance for themselves.”

Camrose will travel to Calgary for a double-header against the Junior Dinos on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m. They will return to Camrose for their final two games of the regular season against the Okotoks Dawgs at Kinsmen Park 3 at noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

