Chamber prepares for BVJ parade

Big Valley Jamboree will be kicked off next week with the annual parade.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, the parade will start at 51 Avenue and 50 Street and end at 48 Avenue and 48 Street.

“They are doing construction work on some of those streets but to date they think that everything is good to go,” said Camrose Chamber of Commerce president Sharon Anderson.

As of Monday, there were 67 entrants into the parade which is a little low, but Anderson says it usually picks up closer to the parade. There are some interesting new entrants to this year’s edition.

“We have the Tofield Hitchmasters, which will be 22 percherons, so that will be big,” she said. “We have seven or eight units of Al Shamal Shriners coming again.”

It is the 100th anniversary of the Camrose District 4H Club, and they will be the parade marshalls this year. The deadline to be in the parade is a week before, but Anderson said they like to get people in as early as possible. She is asking people not to park along the parade route and advised against bringing dogs to the event.

“If [people] live or have a business along the parade route, please remember to not park there the morning of the parade that’s one of our biggest frustrations,” she said.

