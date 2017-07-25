Lougheed Centre announces Burton Cummings concert

The Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre has checked off another major box for musical artists.

Canadian rock legend Burton Cummings of The Guess Who will play the mainstage as part of his up Close and Alone Tour on Oct. 26 .

He is the latest major act to and Camrose to their tour, with the Barenaked Ladies and Shumka Dancers already secured for the next season.

"He's about as big a name as you can get in Canadian rock and roll," said Lougheed Centre general manager Nick Beach. "If you don't know his music, you're not Canadian. They literally started it all, they were the first large international rock band to ever come out of Canada."

Much like the Barenaked Ladies, the Beach did not have to sell the Lougheed Centre on Cummings and his crew. Beach actually got the call out of the blue when a date opened up on his tour schedule. It is the reputation of the facility that is starting to attract the acts.

"We're clearly getting to the point where we're getting to the table with these artists," said Beach. "This one landed in our lap, a day opened up and when I was offered the date I didn't really pause, because it's one of those artists you hope you get, but you don't ever expect. If you said we'd get Burton Cummings two years ago, I would have said, 'yeah, that's not happening.'"

Cummings and his band The Guess Who laid the ground works many rock and roll acts that followed, but few have been able to replicate his success. Cummings received the Order of Canada in 2009 and is on the Canada Walk of Fame twice — The Guess Who received on one 2001 and he got his own in 2011. He has six Juno Awards — including the 1987 Hall of Fame Award (The Guess Who) — and six Socan Awards. Cummings even has a Genie Award for best original Song, "You Saved Me" from the 1983 film "Melanie." His solo album My own Way was the first Canadian album to go quadruple platinum.

He has had such an impact on music in Canada, Winnipeg named its own performing arts centre after him, and when the CFL celebrated the 100th Grey Cup in 2012, Cummings was tapped to sing the national anthem.

"This is as big as it gets, this is Canadian rock 'n roll royalty," said Beach. "He is Canadian wired, he influenced every single Canadian rock 'n roll band. Period."

After almost 50 years on the road, he still manages a heavy tour schedule, a rare longevity in the music industry.

"Of the rockers who are still touring in that age bracket … there's so few artists left," said Beach. "It’s getting to see a Canadian icon from that time that's still touring … he still sound like him, he sounds amazing."

Tickets for the show go on sale July 28 at 9 a.m. Ticket will be for $85 a seat.

"You picture the audience and it's going to be all across the map because there's Burton Cummings fans from five decades," said Patron Services Manager Tanya Pattullo.

jaldrich@postmedia.com