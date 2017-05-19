Plan ahead for May Long

Before heading off to celebrate the May Long Weekend, the Camrose Fire Department and RCMP are asking for some caution and to plan ahead.

The first long weekend of the camping season can often bring with it a number of issues from drinking and driving, littering and unattended fires.

The fire department, in particular, is on high alert when it comes to fires. Conditions can change in a hurry, making some fires unpredictable.

“This year we don’t have the high hazards that we had last year, but that can change, conditions can change as we head into the holiday weekend and the summer,” said Camrose Fire Department Chief Peter Krich.

If you’re heading out this weekend, keep a close eye on the weather and for news about fire bans at albertafirebans.ca.

Krich says it is important to make sure proper fire permits are obtained and that even means for a back yard pit.

He says it is often overlooked when a homeowner installs a backyard pit, but by getting a permit before installing a pit the homeowner is given clear instruction on how and where to construct a safe pit. The $25 fire pit permit is also good for the life of the pit with the homeowner.

“A lot of times people will put fire pits in and then realize it’s not right and we tell them to dig it all out again because it is in the wrong location or wrong size,” said Krich.

He also said it’s important to make sure barbecues are a safe distance away from structures as they can melt siding and start a house on fire and to check the tank and all connections.

The RCMP, meanwhile, will be out in full force with check stops set up throughout the north part of the county. If you are going to drink make sure you have a sober driver.

“It’s the first chance people get after the winter to let loose a little bit, and our big concern is impaired driving,” said Cpl. Isaac Verbaas. “People might have a couple and feel the courage to drive when they shouldn’t — no one wants to be hurt or lose a loved one on that weekend.”

Fireworks are also not permitted in the city. There are large display permits, like for the City’s Canada Day celebrations, but low hazard fireworks are banned.

In the county, fireworks are allowed, but only with the proper permits.