Final Leg helps get athletes to Games

Sixty runners helped raise more than $12,000 this weekend for the Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games in Medicine Hat.

Camrose Police Service’s Deputy Chief Lee Foreman carried the Flame of Hope around Mirror Lake May 13 alongside Special Olympics athletes and many volunteers and community members for the Camrose stage of the Final Leg Torch Run. The event is to support athletes who will participate in this summer’s multi-sport games.

The funding will help cover the cost of athletes’ transportation to and from the games, lodging, meals uniforms and equipment.

Special Olympics Camrose Affiliate Carol Wideman said it’s important to prevent cost from becoming a barrier to participation. She was also happy to see the event raise awareness for the athletes and the Special Olympics.

“Many cars were honking and people were waving as we were going down the highway …. There was lots of awareness going on,” said Wideman. “We need people to know about Special Olympics. Not only so we can get more athletes out if they are aware they are available to them, but also I think it’s fabulous for the community just to know that we have athletes that do participate in the Special Olympics representing Camrose and doing it so well.”

Camrose will send 33 athletes and nine coaches to Medicine Hat this summer. The Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games will take place July 7-9.