Bawlf train derailment under investigation

Bawlf residents are breathing a sigh of relief after a train derailment Saturday morning.

The Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed southeast of Camrose at about 9:50 a.m. in Bawlf CPR spokesman Jeremy Berry said in an email.

Berry said CPR enacted an emergency response: crews and equipment have been deployed to the site, and emergency notifications were made.

Berry said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Bawlf is about 25 kilometres southeast of Camrose.

"I'm thankful it's not something worse," said Karen Robbins, who was taking part in a town-wide garage sale when the crash occurred.

She said she did not see the wreck happen and did not realize it was as serious an incident as it was until her sons went to check out what the commotion was about. One of them, who works for Cargill, reported back to her that it looked like potash was spilling out of a number of the cars.

The train went off the rails along Highway 13 by the town cemetery.

"I was like are you kidding? It's flat there. I'm shocked. I'm absolutely shocked," said Robbins. "I don't know exactly how it happened, somebody said there was a dip in the rail, but I really don't know, we've never seen anything like this here."

A number of cars were stacked up like an accordion East of the town grain elevator. A number of them had a reddish substance spilling out of them near a wetland area and the rail line was twisted up into the air near where it had separated from the rest of the train.

People had lined the side of the highway to take pictures of the wreckage while RCMP and CP Rail employees kept them at bay as investigators looked over the mess.

"This is the most excitement that Bawlf has had in a number of years," said Robbins.

Tanya Baker was in the process of leaving her house to drive her son to taekwondo in Camrose, when she watched it take place, but did not realize the extent of the wreck until she returned to town.

"You couldn't even hear this, it was just like it's regular banging sounds like they do when they slow down. And then all of a sudden this train just stopped and train cars were falling off."

Rick Krinbill was siding his brother's house not far from the derailment on Railway Ave. and heard the crash but was not aware of what happened until his brother returned and filled him in on what happened.

"My real thoughts at the time were I was trying to understand how people could tolerate the amount of noise a train made when it stopped, because the last car on the train was all busted, the wheels and everything, and it was making a heck of a racket when it come down, and that was it," he said. "I didn't even know there was anything behind the train, I didn't know there was an accident."