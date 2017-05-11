WHL stocks prospect shelves with Red Wings

The Camrose Red Wings bantam AAA team broke numerous club records and had their best season ever on the ice.

The Western Hockey League Bantam Draft on Thursday hammered home just how special a group of players this was.

A total of 10 players who played for them in the last two years were selected in the draft, by far the most in team history — eight of them from this season alone.

Defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk led the way as the first Red Wing off the board in the second round, 26th overall, by the Edmonton Oil Kings. Left winger Dallon Melin went six picks later to the Victoria Royals, defenceman Jarod Newell (Round 4, 82 overall) was selected by the Tri-City Americans, centre Ty Yoder (5-93) and defenceman Noah Lamb (6-118) were picked by the Royals, right winger Brendan Kuny (7-136) was taken by the Oil Kings, right winger Greg Nelson (7-139) was picked by the Seattle Thunderbirds, defenceman Chase Leslie (8-163) went to the Red Deer Rebels, and goalie Ty Marcinkowski (8-173) was picked by Seattle.

“It’s huge, (the Red Wings) have the smallest draw zone in the entire league,” said past president and Red Wings co-general manager Rick Marcinkowski.

The Red Wings led all Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League teams in drafted players, edging out Fort Saskatchewan (seven), St. Albert (seven) and Lethbridge (six). Alberta led all Western Canada provinces and the U.S. with 74 drafted players, B.C. was next with 61.

One team in particular went all in on the Red Wings this year. The Victoria Royals picked three of their top players, though general manager Cameron Hope says that was not by design, they just happened to be the top players on their draft board at the time.

“It was really just happenstance,” he said. “The player we were really focused on in the second round was Dallon Melin and we were really glad he fell to us. After that it just seemed kind of fluky we ended up with three-fifths of the Red Wings power play.”

Melin could make the biggest impact on the Royals when he becomes eligible to play in a year. Already at six-foot-two, 177 pounds, he also has the offensive acumen to play at the next level with 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 36 games and 52 penalty minutes.

“It was more than just the production, it was the way that he does it,” said Hope. “He’s got a lot of skill, he’s a very smart player on the ice, a power forward already with his size, and I think he’s just growing into his body. We see a lot of potential there.”

Melin was second on the Red Wings in scoring to Yoder (31-35-66 in 28 games). Yoder, however, is a bit smaller than Melin at five-foot-nine and 170 pounds, and at times had consistency issues. Still Hope noted his dynamic offensive skill set will give him the opportunity to make the jump to the WHL in a couple of years.

“He has super high-end skill, he’s got a terrific release on his shot,” said Hope. “He has things that you can’t teach and the rest of his game, to put it together is just experience and good coaching and I think he’s on his way.”

Getting drafted is a dream come true for Yoder.

“This means everything, I’ve always wanted to play in the WHL and this is the next step,” he said, who will play next year for the Sherwood Park Alberta Major Midget Hockey League team.

For Lamb, to get picked by Victoria sets up a homecoming for the five-foot-seven, 161-pound blue-liner. Lamb was born in Surrey, B.C., and has a lot of family still out in that part of the world. He and his family moved to Alberta when he was eight months old.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play there,” said Lamb who is looking forward to reuniting with Yoder and Melin in Victoria. “It’s perfect because I’ve already got chemistry and they’re guys I can really bond with. It just makes the whole process easier to bring your friends along with you. It’s a pretty cool experience.”

Lamb had 32 points (5-27-32) in 31 games this year for the Red Wings and Hope likes the potential he could bring to the Royals in a few years.

“We’ve had really good success by being selective with our defencemen,” said Hope. “Our puck moving defencemen … they all have the same attributes — despite their size, they’re gritty, they’re as tough as anyone, but the real key to their game is they’re smart and they really know how to move the puck. At the speed of the game at the major junior level, that’s what we’re looking for and I think he’s that type of player.”

Dowhaniuk, the Red Wings captain this year, did have expectations that he would be picked in the first round. He scored 56 points (27-29-56) in 36 games this year for the Red Wings, breaking team records for defensive scoring. But the five-foot-10, 172-pound Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League North defenceman of the year slid into their rebuilding arms.

“We were very pleased he was there when we picked in the second,” said Oil Kings director of scouting Jamie Novakoski. “The one thing that really stands out is his leadership abilities … He can bring offence from the back end and has a heavy shot he can get off quickly, but in saying that, he’s also solid in his own end and can get the puck up the ice smartly and quickly.”

Dowhaniuk will use the drop as a means to drive his training over the next couple of years in an effort to make the WHL when he is eligible.

“I was kind of surprised, I was kind of mad I didn’t go in the first round, but I will use it as motivation and for sure make the Oil Kings in a couple of years,” he said Dowhaniuk, who is looking forward to playing for his hometown team. “I had been talking with the Oil Kings … but I didn’t think I would be around late enough for them in the second round, but it worked out in the end, I get to stay home and play for the Oil Kings.”

Dowhaniuk, who lives in Sherwood Park, will be attending a hockey academy in Edmonton next year.

Newell is a six-foot-two, 181-pound blue liner who scored nine points (3-6-9) this past year, Nelson is a five-foot-nine, 157-pound winger who had 55 points (23-32-55) in 33 games this season, five-foot-nine, 147-pound Leslie had 13 points (3-10-13) on defence this year and Ty Marcinkowski broke a number of team records in the crease this year with a 12-6-3 record, .922 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average.

Kuny, meanwhile, had 46 points (24-22-46) in 35 games this year with the Sherwood Park Flyers.

“We believe he’s a two way forward that has some skill and can contribute offensively,” said Novakoski. “He’s a player that skates well and has a good shot and can get it off quickly as well.”

Lamb says the numbers of drafted players is due in large part to the programs put in place by Camrose Minor Hockey. The last three years they have focused on extra coaching and training sessions.

“The first year I was there always had prep and programs to get us better,” he said. “In our second year they realized we had a lot of talent and potential to go all the way so they really emphasized our training ... and the little things that helped as players.”