Turning back the musical clock

On a warm spring evening, perhaps 60 years ago, young couples, old couples and children of all ages kicked up their heels and tossed their heads back in laughter to the tune of a fiddle.

Of course, this was decades before the technological era; they didn’t have iPods or computers to distract them.

Arriving at the Camrose Regional Exhibition on May 24, The Scott Woods Band will recall this scene with their 2017 tour, Twin Fiddle Express.

Accompanied by his multi-instrumentalist sister Kendra (Norris) Wood, fast-fingered guitarist Steve Piticco, Bill Carruthers on percussion and 19-year-old champion step dancer Patrick Linton on bass, Scott Woods has prepared an irresistible old-time variety show.

Their sound is reminiscent of the sweet, singing melodies and raw chords of the East coast; “Almost like a human voice,” said Woods.

Further fuelling the show with upbeat energy is not only the other instruments, but Woods’ signature fiddle tricks: fiddling while rolling on a barrel, fiddling behind his back and under his leg and executing a front running somersault.

“It’s the music of the people,” said Woods, a sixth-generation fiddler. “The pioneers that built the country listened to fiddle music and that was their entertainment …. On a Saturday night, they would go to an old school house or a hall and kick up their heels at a square dance. Or, they might just roll up their rug in the kitchen and have a kitchen party. The fiddle music was the core to that entrainment. It’s happy music. It’s simple, clean, melodic lines that are easy to get stuck in your head and they just kind of stick with you.”

The Scott Woods Band carries on tradition. Among traditional country favourites from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s (think “Folsom Prison Blues” and a unique swing rendition of “Route 66”), there’s the memory of Scottish and Irish folk song and jigs. Even the music composed by Woods himself is in an old-time style.

“It’s kind of a nostalgic, sentimental journey,” said Woods. “We’ll play a tune sometimes and we’ll see the reaction from the audience that’s like, ‘We haven’t heard this tune in 30 years.’ You can’t hear it on the commercial radio these days, the only way you can listen to it is if you’ve got old records and yet we’re on the stage … very few people are travelling and bringing this show.”

Woods also carries the musical torch of his late father, who founded the band in 1944. He says he was always destined to be a fiddler, but appreciates the opportunity his father gave him, keeping him motivated to pursue the fiddle and pushing him to the front of the band at an early age.

“When you’re five or six years old, studying is kind of old and Dad would say, ‘Well, practice your scales 10 times and get them perfectly and then I’ll teach you a jig,’” said Woods. “When I’m out on the road and something doesn’t quite go right, I think to myself, ‘I wonder what Dad would do right now? What would he tell me? There’s a lot of pressure, but there’s a comfort knowing that we’re carrying that.”

Woods is a multiple winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Championships and a Canadian Fiddle Entertainer of the Year. With his expert musical ability, showmanship and the collaboration of his accompanying musical talent, he’s produced a show for the ages.

“I know things evolve and change and I think that’s wonderful, but it’s kind of nice to keep that tradition alive too,” said Woods.

The Scott Woods band will be performing Twin Fiddle Express May 24 at the Camrose Regional Exhibition. Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance can be purchased at Wisemen’s Way Bookstore or by phone from the Scott Woods Band Office at 1-855-726-8896. (Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children and five and under get in free.)