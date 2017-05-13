Never too old to learn

“You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” is a common refrain when talking about technology and seniors.

For people who don’t have experience with technology such as e-readers, it can feel like it is too late for them to learn. As advocates of life-long learning, libraries are here to promote learning at every age and to support their communities and patrons as they learn new skills and forms of literacy. After all, being able to search Google on a tablet or create a new contact on a cell phone are important skills, especially for seniors. Being able to use and understand technology can help seniors keep in touch with grand kids, combat social isolation by connecting them to a digital community, apply for jobs online and assist them in finding information about health and wellness, just to name a few!

Whether you want to share pictures on Facebook or remain anonymous reading online newspapers, it is getting harder and harder to “opt-out” of our increasingly digital world. In part, libraries are here to empower and support the education of patrons so that they can make informed choices about what they do with technology and how they communicate on the Internet.

If you want to buff up your technical skills, how do you do it? We all know how difficult it can be to learn a new skill without regular practice, and this is no different for digital literacy. What is a person to do if they don’t have Wi-Fi at home or don’t regularly see friends or family who can answer questions and lend a hand? With these barriers, it can be very difficult to feel comfortable using technology. The library is a great place for you to learn about digital literacy and receive support. As a community hub for life-long learning, the library is a great place to ask questions, get reference support, access resources regarding tech and grow your digital skills!

Camrose Public Library offers public-access computers and a free Wi-Fi connection for your mobile devices. You can also print and photocopy documents ($0.25 for a black & white page), and if you are caught with a low battery, there are free mobile device charging stations for you to use.

There are also a number of programs at the library that can assist you. Our ongoing class, Technology Tutoring runs Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with drop-in help available from 11:30-12:30 a.m. Topics for May include: Top Apps for Tablets on May 12; How to Use Google and Find Legitimate Sources on May 19; and Intro to Microsoft Word on May 26. Don’t see a topic that interests you? We also offer One-on-One Tech Help sessions, which can be booked by calling 780-672-4214. Get help with setting up an email account, learn how to use your e-reader or ask any technology-related questions you might have. If you’re at the library and have a tech emergency — for example, you can’t get a document to print or your USB is missing a file — library staff are available to answer your questions.

Finally, we are excited to announce a new program beginning in September: Intergenerational Tech Help. With this program, we hope to connect seniors who have technical questions with teens who have grown up with a cell phone in hand. Teens will also have an opportunity to build relationships with seniors, and likely glean some nuggets of wisdom. This casual, drop-in program will provide seniors with a space for continued digital learning and practice, helping them to feel confident using technology. Teens interested in volunteering for this program are encouraged to contact Carley at carley@prl.ab.ca

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is closed all weekend days of statutory holidays.

Carley Angelstad is the Technology Programmer at the Camrose Public Library. Her love of reading is rivalled only by her passion for tea, travel, and of course, Harry Potter.