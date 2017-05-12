Museum keeps railway legacy alive

The Camrose Heritage Railway Station is set to open an important season for the museum this weekend.

This is the 30th anniversary for the Canadian Northern Society which has preserved the railway history that built this region at four different locations: Camrose, Big Valley, Meeting Creek and Hanna.

The railway turned Camrose into a hub when the Canadian Northern Railway opened its Vegreville to Drumheller branch line in 1911, serving as a railway junction and freight distribution centre.

Camrose’s population grew quickly in large part because of this development.

In 1992, the Camrose station was moved to its current location to be preserved as a museum, and has since served as a reminder to the public of the important role in the growth of the region.

“They initially thought they might put the main station in Round Hill, they almost got it, but it came to Camrose,” said Camrose Station and Park Site chairperson and director Glenys Smith. “It’s extremely important to Camrose, because everything came through this station.

“It was called the Railway City because you had the Grand Trunk, you had the Canadian Northern Railway and you had CP coming through Camrose.”

Round Hill remains a hamlet of 122 people while Camrose is a city of 18,742.

The museum will kick off the season on Saturday with an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grounds include 13 heritage gardens and other historic buildings on site as well as Percy who will be available to give kids a ride on the rack in front of the station.

The station has been restored to its prime condition and over the years and now contains a number of exhibits open to the public. The museum has become a must for many teachers on the elementary school field trip circuit in the region with programs tailored specifically to the students.

Smith says it is important for today’s kids to understand how this land was settled and developed.

“When children do come here, they get a glimpse of history, but they get it in a way that engages them,” she said. “They’re our future and if we’re going to be able to keep our legacy alive, then we’re going to need those young children.”

Smith says she remembers relying on the train to get home from nursing school or visit friends and family in surrounding communities or even to make trips into the city in the morning to shop and to return the same evening.

Eventually, however, the convenience of the car and pickup truck slowly killed the need for the passenger train in the area. The last one pulled out of Camrose in 1988.

There will be events throughout the summer at the Camrose Heritage Railway Station, though the highlight maybe their Hobo Day on July 15 in celebration of Canada 150. The day will feature a hobo jungle, with stories for kids and adults, old fashioned games, food and music.

It seems odd at first to use the Great Depression as a way to celebrate the nation’s landmark birthday, but Smith says it is fitting. The Prairies were hard hit by the depression and many people formed their own transient communities, hitching rides on trains in search of opportunity. They found a way to survive and get stronger. There was a spirit that could not be crushed. Considering the recession Alberta has been battling through in the last 10 years, it is a poignant message of perseverance for today.

“These people had to support each other by getting together and eventually the whole grass roots movement was able to make a change,” said Smith.

“It’s one of those things in our history where people talk about it, and they made it through. As Canadians there’s been difficult times, but there’s lots to celebrate, even when we’ve had those times.”

The station relies on a number of volunteers to maintain the building and run the facility while funding itself through donations, small banquets and their White Elephant Gift Shop.