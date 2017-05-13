In a theatre, not so far away ...

Infinite Imagination took the opportunity May the Fourth presented them to bring the Force to life on the Bailey Theatre’s stage with a Shakespearian interpretation of Star Wars.

“I don’t need a day to celebrate my fandom of Star Wars, but May 4 gives me an opportunity to show the world my geekdom, my nerdom. It’s a reason for me to tell the rest of the world that this is such a cool thing,” said Mike Hicks, co-founder of Infinite Imagination Travelling Theatre.

He describes the Force (a metaphysical energy field in the Sci-Fi series) as a binding power, a gravity that brings us all together. Much like film, theatre and the Star Wars series have being doing for many years.

Life-time Star Wars fan Morgan Koskela attended Infinite Imagination’s show with his brother and father, the three of them have bonded as a family over Star Wars for many years. While he doesn’t consider himself a radical fan by any means, he still believes it played a role in shaping his childhood. He recalls multiple Halloweens dressed as Luke Skywalker and believes there are aspects of the series to which people can aspire. For him, these are the Jedi.

“The Jedi stand for selflessness, constantly striving not towards their own ends but the ends of the greater good and the common good and how that should go; whereas the Sith strive only for selfishness,” said Koskela. “That’s why they’re so opposed, which I find that very fascinating because you can apply it to people.”

Practicing martial arts has allowed him to further identify with the series on a rather intellectual level. Although the Jedi’s battles are more sword-based than the Taekwondo he’s trained in, he still relates to several aspects of their action.

“The way that the Jedi center themselves and think and react, I find is close to what we do,” said Koskela, describing the Jedi’s serious discipline in training. “I think it encourages heroics and valour and people to be good and face evil where they see it.”

Altogether, he ranks the series among the most diverse and unrestrained Sci-Fi’s.

“It’s the mystery. We’ve explored all of our Earth and yet there’s so much about space that we don’t understand, that we don’t know. Something about Star Wars being in galaxy far, far away means it could be out there,” said Koskela. “It’s not lacking in imagination, it’s not reined in by our physical or mental capabilities. If you imagine it, it can be true in a Sci-Fi.”

This quality made the series’ Shakespearean rendition a perfect pick for the Infinite Imaginations in their quest to “bring theatre back to the Bailey.”

“It’s a middle ground,” said Hicks. “Star Wars draws (the audience) in and then maybe Shakespeare will open their horizons a bit, open their minds.”

The Infinite Imaginations were pleased with the audience’s reaction to their laugh-out-loud comedy and look forward to sharing future performances with the community soon.