Hunt down Hwy 13’s best spots

Tourism Camrose is ready to roll into summer on the back of a hog.

In a joint initiative with 10 other communities in the region they are taking part in the first ever Lucky Highway 13 Route and Photo Scavenger Hunt.

The promotion encourages motorcyclists to travel to each of the communities along Highway 13 and snap a picture at both of the town’s designated tourist attractions and post the to the tour’s web page. Participants will be eligible for a number of prizes, depending on how many sites were captured.

The idea is to get people out and exploring what the region has to offer.

“By having this route, you get to explore all of the communities on the Prairies that maybe you wouldn’t stop at otherwise,” said new Tourism Camrose executive director Jennifer Filip. “Cyclists have to fuel up every two or three hours because their tanks aren’t that big, they can’t carry a lot of food and water with them, so they’re having a place to stop at all of these communities.”

Other communities taking part in Lucky Highway 13 are Wetaskiwin, Bawlf, Daysland, Strome, Killam, Sedgewick, Lougheed, Hardisty, Amisk and Provost. The competition is only open to those travelling by motorcycle, but those who do not ride are still encouraged to check out these spots. The photos will be judged by the Camrose Camera Club with the winners announced on Sept. 30.

The website to register and post photos, www.luckyroute13.ca, will be launched on Saturday.

The scavenger hunt was spearheaded by now retired Tourism Camrose executive director Hazel Cail.

“(Biking) is her passion, but she wanted to promote all of the communities along Highway 13 and it just got going that way,” said Filip.

There is also a Facebook page for the tour at www.facebook.com/luckyhighway13/. There is no cost to register.

As well this summer, the Camrose Purple Martin Festival is ready for its eighth year on June 17 at the Stoney Creek Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival includes bus and walking tours to well-established Purple Martin colonies, and bird watching advice and tutorials.

For more info on everything happening in the Camrose area go to www.tourismcamrose.com