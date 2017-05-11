Hike raises hospice awareness

Camrose Hike for Hospice helped the group climb a little bit closer to their goal of a standalone facility but most importantly raised awareness for their cause of end of life palliative care.

The annual hike raised about $8,000 on Sunday afternoon with 50 people participating with donations, hot dog stand sales and a silent auction at the Bill Fowler Centre at Mirror Lake.

“We know this at a national level but also locally, palliative and end of life care is an important part of the health care system as a whole,” said Camrose Hospice chairperson Stacey Strilchuk. “We need to be looking at ways we can care for loved ones, but also support we can give to families and care givers for individuals that are going through that palliative and end of life journey.”

This week is National Hospice Palliative Care Week from May 7-13 and the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association is promoting awareness by asking Canadians to commit to two things: learn about hospice palliative care and advance care planning, and to make a bucket list of five things to do before you die and to post it on social media using #Top5WhileImAlive.

The Hospice Society has been working towards raising $3 million to build a palliative care facility in Camrose since 2011 when they gained charitable status. Once built there will likely be a $1 million operating cost per year. One of their biggest issues currently is securing land for the project.

“It’s always been a goal for this community,” said Strilchuk.

“It’s something this community needs, we’ve been working hard at it since 2011 and we’ll continue to work hard to raise awareness for hospice.”

For more information on the Camrose Hospice Society, go to www.camrosehospice.org.