Department honours firefighters past and present

The Fort McMurray Wildfire is a worst case scenario of conditions that combined into a nightmare that one year later the city is still coming out of.

It attracted firefighters from around the world to battle the blaze that churned through 590,000 hectares of forest and forced the largest evacuation in the history of the province.

As devastating as the fire was, it underlines the commitment firefighters have to rushing in when everyone else is rushing out, and to protect people and their property.

Last week was Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation week which included a ceremony to honour all fallen firefighters on International Firefighters Day on Thursday, a pancake breakfast on Sunday and an open house this past Tuesday evening.

With the events of the past year, even though they were in Fort McMurray, it made weeks like this that much more important.

“What happens in our world of fire service or first responders impacts us all,” said Camrose Fire Department Chief Peter Krich. “Fort McMurray impacted the whole province, not just Fort McMurray … We’re all connected, we are a brotherhood and sisterhood of camaraderie and companionship and service. We all do the same thing, we all feel for them. We know what they were feeling, what they were going through and what was happening.”

Camrose has been fortunate to have not lost firefighters in the line of duty, but they still honour those who have served on the force and have died. One of the bigger issues they are starting to see crop up in long-time members is some are developing cancers that are related to fighting fires.

“That’s the kind of stuff coming out of Fort McMurray now because of the smoke inhalation and all of the smoke that was up there and how it’s impacting them and now it’s being looked at and addressed as to the survivability of those guys in the next 10 years or so,” said Krich. “The impact is there.”

Krich was the only member of the Camrose department that was able to contribute to fighting the Fort McMurray fire, despite most everyone on the force wanting to join their brothers in the fight. Their speciality, however, is in structure fires and Fort McMurray had more than enough support in the city to fight the fire. Where many of the fire fighters who were coming in from other communities and countries were being deployed was in the bush.

Krich, meanwhile, was stationed at the provincial operations centre in Edmonton and played a key role in coordinating the deployment of the municipal fire service.

“Because you’re four and a half hours separation from Edmonton to Fort McMurray and trying to feel what is happening and how you can help and support, it became a challenge to make sure they were getting the right resources and equipment,” said Krich, who is also president of the Alberta Fire Chiefs. “It was one of those things where you wanted to be there, but you had a role and a place to be in the operations in Edmonton.”

That sense of brotherhood is a big draw for most of the firefighters and a big reason they are able to do what they do — they have to be able to trust the man next to them to have their back when the situation is at its worst.

Sergeant at Arms Len Chartrand served in the air force for 14 years and says it doesn’t compare to the connection he feels to the rest of the members of the Camrose Fire Department.

“This is a true family, a true brotherhood,” he said. “It’s amazing encountering other members from other provinces and cities and countries, and you know, you can just feel it — you know what you’ve been through in your training … you have to have a genuine compassion and concern for your fellow members in the community. You want to help them in your time of need. We don’t do this to get rich, it’s a genuine opening up.”

Chartrand joined the volunteer force looking for an organization that would supply the same sort of discipline, structure and service as he experienced with the military. He found it first with the Bashaw Volunteer Fire Department and has spent the last 11 years with the Camrose department.

The department trains every Tuesday night at the fire hall, while there is more training they go through in Vermilion to build their skill set. Volunteer firefighters come from all walks of life and many drop everything, including job responsibilities or outings with their families to respond to calls.

Krich says he is often asked at what point should a community transition from a volunteer force to a professional or career force. His answer is simple, when the volunteer force can no longer meet the need that is presented. With 40 volunteer fire fighters on the force, he says they are able to still meet the needs of Camrose, despite its growth.

Last year they responded to a total of 171 calls, and that includes motor vehicle collisions, medical calls and false alarms. Those numbers are down considerably already this year due to the long winter and the already greening grass.

Krich adds, a big part of it also goes to the preventative and education measures the department has taken in the community.

“In comparisons to other communities, we’re way low,” said Krich.

“We believe we do a good job of communicating with the citizens of Camrose to make them aware of the hazards and the potential of things that can happen and make sure that we are interacting that way and it seems that the message getting out there is good.”