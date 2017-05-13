City looking for input on new aquatics centre

For those who want to have their say over the new aquatics centre, now is your chance to be heard.

The City of Camrose have posted an online survey at www.camrose.ca that details certain options and gives opportunity for extra feedback regarding the $12-million project that will replace the current 36-year-old pool.

“The toys can always be added later … but the main comments are get the basics right, and make sure things are done right so that they work properly and we don’t have all sorts of hiccups and the pool’s not going to be closed every second week because we bought cheap equipment,” said Community Services general manager Ryan Poole.

The current aquatics centre was opened in 1981 and no longer has the capacity to serve the community properly. In addition, the pool does not meet FINA standards and is thus unable to host any sanctioned swim meet. This means for the local club to host a meet, they have to do it in Wetaskiwin, Leduc or Sherwood Park.

The City, however, is not about to go overboard on features for the aquatics centre. They have been working closely with user groups to properly assess what is needed for their use. In some cases this means they have discovered there are better ways to do things.

One example of this is while talking with the swim club, they were informed touch pads for timing races at the end of the pool is old technology and there are new temporary sensors that can be placed in the pool for races and taken out when completed.

“Unfortunately we won’t be able to give everybody their wishes, but we’re hoping that when we do do something to help the aquafit people (or the swim club), we get it right,” said Poole. “We don’t just do it thinking they’ll like this, we’ll actually know this is something that will work right for them.”

The aquatics centre will tentatively include an eight-lane, 25-metre pool, a more accessible in-deck hot tub, an expanded wading area and improvements to the interior and exterior of the building as well as air-handling system and filtration systems. The outdoor spray park will likely be relocated and the footprint of the building could be expanded by as much as 60 to 70 per cent.

Other options the public is being asked to weigh-in on include preferences for a kids play area, climbing wall, Tarzan rope, mini zip-line, types of slides, and if they prefer a sauna or steam room.

“The reality is, we can’t have it all,” said Poole. “Camrose doesn’t have the financial ability to build the Taj Mahal of swimming pools, and we don’t have the population base to justify it … We have to be careful not to get carried away.”

The City is also taking a different approach to the design of the facility. They will be assembling a design group to put it together.

Instead of an architectural firm coming up with a design and leaving the contractor and engineers to figure it all out, they will be putting them all in the same room together with the hope that by working together, they can create a more cohesive and efficient design.

Poole says they hope to be putting a request for proposal for their contracting teams shortly.

An architecture firm was hired last year and it is a familiar one to local residents. BR2 Architecture out of Edmonton designed local facilities like the recreation centre, the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre, and the Manyluk Centre in Wetaskiwin.

“They have designed and retrofitted a lot of pools over a number of years,” said Poole. “They specialize in recreation.”

The overall budget for the project as set by council is $12 million, but Poole says that is just the initial projection, they are hoping it comes in under that. The city hopes to be able to break ground on the new facility by late winter 2018.