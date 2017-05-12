Axemen ready to start 10th season

Matthew Andreassen is hoping a summer of playing ball with his hometown team will help him feel good about playing the sport again.

The Camrose outfielder joined the University of Alberta Golden Bears for their probationary season in the Canadian College Baseball Conference and missed the final two months of their spring season due to a detached retina.

Now back with the Camrose Axemen in the North Central Alberta Baseball League he will be part of a youth movement with the team and will be looking to make up for lost time.

“It will be good to get my confidence up a bit and get some extra at bats,” he said, noting his vision is almost all the way back to where it was before. “It was hard being gone for that long, but I got to go for our big trip to Phoenix and Las Vegas, so that was good.”

Andreassen, 18, is taking commerce at the university.

If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because it adorns the field on which the Axemen play and his family has long been supports of the club.

“It will be good being able to play on Grandpa Harry’s diamond,” he said.

Andreassen is taking a similar path as Chance Wheatley, 23, who played for the club for a year after a season of junior college ball in Lethbridge at the Prairie Baseball Academy. He is back practicing with the Axemen as he prepares for another season with the Yorkton Cardinals of the Western Major Baseball League.

“It was really good to keep on playing and develop on everything I had learned in college and transition all of those skills and … continue on developing,” said the middle infielder.

The Axemen will be relying on youth to get them through the next few years as they are in full rebuild mode. Andreassen will be joined by Zach Bailey and Evan Schoenknecht who also are playing regularly at a higher level. They will also have their lineup supplemented by midget players like Kyler Kupka, Jacob Kendall, Zach Wilms and Ryan Burton.

While young, manager Kris Kushnerick says they have a championship pedigree with provincial titles under their belts. There may be a learning curve, but he says they should be able to make the transition.

“There are a few kids in this league who don’t play very much and then they get thrown in and it’s overwhelming for them,” he said. “Where we’ve seen success with some of our kids, a few of them have played with us quite a bit for us last year and will now play quite a bit for us this year so they get to see it all year long and it helps them in their own midget seasons.”

The biggest hurdle in their way will be the hole on the mound. Staff ace Blair Mulder’s status with the team is still unconfirmed, leaving Shawn Noble, Kyle Muzechka, Joe Pasychynk and Corey Epp as the most likely stable of pitchers.

The Axemen open their season on May 17 when they host the Sturgeon Paladins at 7:15 p.m. at Harry Andreassen Park and on May 18they are in Sherwood Park to play the Athletics.

The Paladins are in a similar position to the Axemen with an aging roster and question marks on the pitching staff, so there could be the potential for some offensive fireworks to open the Club’s 10th season.

“It will probably be lots of arms that are not in mid-season shape yet, so we’ll have to rely on the bats to put up some runs,” said Kushnerick. “It will be a stark difference to what we see in Sherwood Park.”