Witter returns to stage after heart attack

If not for the suspicion that something was wrong, Jim Witter may not be alive today.

The ’90s Canadian country music star was two hours away from boarding a plane on Jan. 29 to Alberta to kick off his Feelin’ Groovy tour. But some cramping in the chest caused him to cancel the first leg of the tour, including a Feb. 2 date in Camrose, at the last minute. At the time he had no idea what it was, thinking it was overexertion in preparing for the tour, but the doctor soon informed him it was more serious than that.

“They said it’s a real good thing I didn’t get on that airplane because they said there’s a real good chance I’d be dead right now, If I’d had done that,” said Witter, who had a couple of stents inserted. “That’s a sobering thought right there. It’s made me more appreciative than ever of what it is that I get to do for a living. I’ve always enjoyed what I do, but now there’s a whole new light on it and I’m pretty lucky.”

The Hamilton native was out of commission for about a month and has been touring since early March. Witter is set to make good on his earlier show on May 17 at 8 p.m. at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre.

His road meant a reevaluation of his approach to life. He exercises every day and eats healthier and has already dropped 17 pounds in the three months since his heart attack. The biggest challenge has been finding healthy-eating options on the road, but the results have been worth it.

“I’ve lost a ton of weight and I just feel great,” said Witter. “I’m as light now as when I got married. I don’t think I’m going to break out my old still washed or acid washed jeans though.”

Witter had his big break out in 1993 with hit single “Everything and More,” which peaked at No.5 on the Canadian charts. He had two more top 10 hits off his self-titled debut album — “Distant Drum” and “Stolen Moments” — and through the rest of the decade he added several other top 10s including “Sweet Sweet Poison,” “Chevy Coupe,” “All my life,” “Jump Right In,” “Tough as a Pickup Truck” and “One Beat at a Time.”

For his work he earned three Canadian Country Music Awards, and was nominated for a GMA Dove Award and five Junos, including the 1994 Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year Award.

He signed with Curb Records in 1999, but was effectively shelved by the label in an oversaturated market.

In the early 2000s he came out with his “The Piano Men” show, a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. It’s a show he played last year at the Lougheed Centre and was met with enough positive feedback that the Lougheed booked him for his other tribute show, “Feelin’ Groovy” which honours Simon and Garfunkle and the music of the ’60s.

“Their music really seemed to reflect what was going on in the ’60s with the hippie movement,” said Witter. “We just found those songs really sounded like the ’60s. We have a visual representation on the screen behind us on what was going on in the decade and the music of Simon and Garfunkle seemed to be the perfect soundtrack for that trip.”

Tickets for his Feb. 2 show were transferred over to his rescheduled May 17 show, but there are still some available through the Lougheed Centre box office or online at www.camroselive.ca

“I just hope everyone who was going to come to the show can make it, I feel awful we had to cancel the first one and I feel very grateful that everyone has been very accommodating. We’ve rescheduled what shows we can and I’m looking forward to making it up to everybody.”