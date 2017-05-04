Vikings basketball secures three recruits

Dave Drabiuk has added three more players to his 2017-18 recruiting class as the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings look to build on their breakthrough campaign.

The Vikings head coach received commitments from Ardrossan High School shooting guard Mason Hunter and Centennial Collegiate wing Jake Frostad out of Saskatoon. Meanwhile, Hugo Young is coming to campus after the Harry Ainlay forward spent last year out of basketball and going to the main University of Alberta Campus.

All three players should be long term projects for the Vikings, though Hunter should contribute the most in his first year. The six-foot-two guard will have the opportunity to help fill a big hole left by graduating all-conference player Cameron Vilcsak.

“He’s a good hard-working kids and a strong academic,” said the head coach. “He’s got a good maturity about his game and he’s going to come in and fit in real well with our style of play”

He is a heady enough player that he could come off the bench in certain situations this year while giving them a scoring option.

“He’ll be able to come in and contribute in small doses right away and I think the proof for him will be in year two and year three right away,” said Drabiuk

Frostad is a bit more of a work in progress.

Also six-foot-two, the guard/forward is a strong athlete who could fill in a few roles on the team with the graduation of Riley Wallace.

His biggest asset immediately will likely be his leadership and character. He’s a hard worker who showed he could fit in with the rest of the group at the Vikings ID camp in March.

“In talking to his coach and talking to him, he’s very much a team first, teammate, team chemistry driven guy,” said Drabiuk. “On our roster this year, what was absolutely crucial to our success was the way our guys were able to put it together on the floor and of it.”

Young is another six-foot-two forward in the Vikings’ small-ball rotation but will take some time to likely work his way into the lineup after a year off from playing.

The biggest challenge Drabiuk faces on the recruiting trail is finding players with size to match up with some of the bigger lineups in the ACAC, including Medicine Hat who had a couple of six-foot-11 Brazilian giants this past year. The size advantage showed in the first game of the ACAC championships as the Rattlers had their way with the Vikings.

It’s not so much finding tall players, but it is also combining their size with academics to meet Augustana’s high standards that gets difficult.

Considering many of these tall players are international players, the extra costs with those players also factors in.

Drabiuk is hoping to develop a top shooting team, similar to the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors of the NBA.

“We’ve got a better chance of success by going that way than finding ourselves another Shaq,” he said. “That’s our reality. I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on any one of our guys right now, but that’s kind of our style, to rely more on (outside shooting) than the inside presence.”

- Picture courtesy of

Pro Sports Photography