Super heros to super readers

Reading is a very subjective experience. We all choose genres based not only on interest, but on our ability to see ourselves reflected in the pages. It can at times be difficult for parents, educators, and caregivers to help children find books that they can engage with, especially if they are reluctant readers. One option that has become widely accepted are comic books.

Comic books have a rich history; narrative art with our text has been around for hundreds of years, and can be seen as far back as AD 113, if not earlier. One good example is Trajan’s Column, a Roman triumphal column in Rome Italy. It is covered in a spiral bas relief that tells the story, through sequential art, of the wars between the Romans and Dacians.

The first modern comic book was published in the United States in 1933. Entitled Famous Funnies, it was a reprinting of collected newspaper comic strips. From the golden age of Action Comics and Superman in the 1930s, to its resurgence in popular culture in the 1980s with the likes of Frank Miller and Bill Watterson, to the uncountable webcomics available online, the availability of comic books has grown exponentially.

Comic books and Manga are becoming classroom staples, especially for reluctant readers or as a supplement to core curriculum. If a child who has no interest in reading traditional print can get caught up in a comic book, it will help them build the vocabulary and reading skills to eventually move on to novels.

Aside from their educational value, comic books are interesting reads and fun for all ages.

If you’ve forgotten what it’s like to read story art, we have an upcoming event that may just renew your lost love of comic books. Free Comic Book Day is hosted at comic book stores and libraries across the U.S. and Canada every year on the first Saturday in May. Join us at the library on May 6 for free, drop-in super hero-themed crafts and movies from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free comic books will be available all day while supplies last. All ages are welcome, but children 10 and under should be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are encouraged, so don your best superhero garb, and come celebrate comic books!

For more information on Free Comic Book Day, please visit www.freecomicbookday.com.

Nicole Bannick is the Program Coordinator of the Camrose Public Library. Outside of work, she enjoys time with her family, baking, comic-cons, and cheesy 16-bit role playing games.