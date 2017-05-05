Spring Runoff helps runners get into season

With the snow finally melted away, runners are preparing to take to Camrose’s trail system for the annual Ole’s Spring Runoff.

It is one of the first races of the year in the province every spring and allows runners to shake the rust of the winter months. This year the race is May 13 at 10 a.m.

“This is our way to get everyone started and into the running season,” said organizer Robert Renman.

“It’s a nice way to enjoy the coming spring in the valley. We’re always trying to get people out and running in the spring.”

The race generally attracts between 100 and 150 runners for the three distances offered up — one kilometre kids run, five kilometres and eight kilometres.

“We are part of the Canada 150 celebrations, so we’re hoping to get 150 people for sure,” said Renman, who adds he expects some runners to make the trek down from Edmonton for the race.

The race offers something for every level of fitness to run or walk.

The course, as always starts at the Stoney Creek Centre, east on 39 Ave toward the ski hill. The three kilometre course works north on the trails towards 44 Ave and loops back to the centre. The eight kilometre course adds on to the loop, and instead of finishing at the centre, will complete a five kilometre loop south of the centre which includes the challenging ski hill.

This is the only race for the Camrose Running Club in the city for the season. The club is part of the Camrose Ski Club and proceeds from the race go to support the ski club and the Camrose Public Library.

The club started in 2005 and now meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Wax Room during the summer months for a run and is always looking for more members.

The club has made sure the race is open of the most affordable races during the season with last minute registrants able to get sign up for $15 for the one kilometre race, and $35 for the other two distances.

“For people who like to run, it’s a real nice event because it’s a good course, it’s a fun course, it’s a beautiful course and it’s an inexpensive race compared to a lot of races throughout Alberta,” said Renman. “It’s a race that deserves more people to come.”

Race package pickups are at the library on May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on May 12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.