Lougheed Centre loading up for launch party

The Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre is set to launch their biggest season yet.

The centre will have their season launch on June 8 at 7 p.m., including performances from two of their booked performers from the upcoming season — Krystle Dos Santos: Motown Cabaret and The Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant...Ever.

“There’s more bigger shows, there’s a whole new series, we’re doing more,” said technical director and general manager Nick Beach. “We went from 20 shows last year to 27, that’s a big growth … and we’re doing a bigger variety of things next season.”

The season’s two biggest shows, Barenaked Ladies and Shumka presents Clara’s Dancers — has already been announced, but there will be 25 more shows announced at the launch.

One of the biggest features of the new season is the introduction of a new series, the Central Agencies Cabaret Series, which will join a lineup that already includes the Shuman Insurance Presentation Series, the Remax Classical Series and the Fountain Tire Family Series. The Cabaret Series will have four different shows, including Krystle Dos Santos and the Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant...Ever. The series was made possible by the completion of Mayer Hall, which has been a bit of a work in progress since the Lougheed Centre opened.

The hall is a full-fledged multi-purpose room that functions as a dance rehearsal hall to concerts to a space for birthdays. For the purposes of the series it will operate as an intimate 108-124-seat venue depending on the need for a dance floor. The $76,000 project was completed recently thanks to a $38,000 Canadian Heritage grant. These renovations included a new floor, a full lighting system and sound system, a projection system and a mobile stage for different configurations.

“The room is now fully equipped as a performance venue and ready to rock and roll,” said Beach. “It was a big project.”

The Lougheed did a successful test run last year in the hall, selling 126 tickets to the Derina Harvey Band at the launch last year.

The Cabaret Series will have people seated at small four-seat café tables for the 18-and-over licensed concerts.

Krystle dos Santos will be performing on Oct. 6 in Mayer Hall. Beach first came across her when he and patron services manager Tanya Pattullo were at a showcase in Fort Saskatchewan and she blew them away with her powerful vocals, perfect for singing some of the biggest Motown hits. At the season launch she will be singing a selection of these songs.

“She walks on stage and says ‘I think I have a cold,’ and then she starts hammering this song,” said Beach, who circled her name and immediately approached her after her set about coming to Camrose.

The Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant...Ever is a Whizgiggling Productions play that has become an Edmonton institution over the last seven years. The play is a decisively Canadian take on the Barbara Robinson book which was turned into a movie in 1983 about the six horribly behaved Herdmen children who get roped into taking part in a Sunday school Christmas pageant. It will be showing at the Lougheed on Dec. 8 and 9 and they will be acting out a couple of scenes at the launch.

“It’s a comedy cabaret about a dysfunctional mom and son who audition for a local Newfoundland church’s Christmas pageant and ... hijinks proceeds from there,” said Beach.

The launch is an important evening for the Lougheed Centre as it gives the community the first full look at the upcoming acts as well as first crack at tickets for those shows for the following two weeks by becoming season ticket holders or a pick-six subscriber, giving them the choice of six shows from the season.

In addition to the two performances, the night will also include a tour of the facility at 6 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. there will be a video preview trailer of each of the 27 shows and the performances by Krystle Dos Santos and The Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant...Ever. Following the previews there will be coffee and cake and the opportunity to become subscribers.

“We’ve had lots of people say ‘I picked that show specifically because I saw the video that night,’” said Pattullo.