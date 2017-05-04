Kodiaks’ Gora, McCool secure scholarships

Patrick Gora and Jack McCool will be plying their skills in the classroom and on the ice next year.

Gora spent three seasons carving out his own place in Camrose Kodiaks history in their crease and will now be trying to do the same for Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference SAIT Trojans in 2017-18. McCool’s signing was a bit of a surprise, but he will be heading close to his Boston home by signing with NCAA Div. III school Williams College Ephs.

Gora leaves the Kodiaks after as their second all-time leading wins leader with 68 while he is tied for the team lead with 10 shutouts.

But he is going to remember being a Kodiak for much more than his on-ice exploits.

“Playing junior hockey has made me become a man,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot of life lessons and it was probably the best time of my life.”

The club was primed for so much more than it accomplished this year after making a run to the AJHL South Division final in 2015-16. However, injuries derailed their season to the point where they maxed out several affiliated players and some nights were not even able to ice a full roster.

Gora, however, dragged them into the playoffs, playing more minutes (3,028) than any other goalie in the league as well as facing more shots (1,679) and making more saves (1,542) than any other as well. He averaged 33.3 shots against a game, and still managed to post a save percentage of 0.918 and a goals against average of 2.71. For his efforts he was a co-team MVP and was nominated for the top AJHL goalie award.

There have been a long list of top net minders that have tended the Kodiaks’ crease over the last 25 years, but head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka has a difficult time putting anyone ahead of his graduating goalie. But it was his positive attitude that won the him over

“That smiling and the demeanour he brought to the game, he loved playing,” said Rybalka. “That’s how a person has got to be, it doesn’t matter how bad it is or you think that you’re having a bad day — life is great, it’s how you perceive it and how you take it, and that’s how Patrick is.”

Gora had interest from several ACAC and U-Sport (formerly Canadian Interuniversity Sport) schools, but picked SAIT because of the opportunity that was there for him on the ice and the opportunity to work towards his dream of being a police officer.

“They don’t have any goalies, so pretty much I’m going in there as their No. 1 guy right now,” he said.

McCool leaving is a bit of a different situation.

Though there was some talk at the end of the year that he would be looking to leave junior hockey early for school, he didn’t make the decision to do so until last week.

The six-foot-three, 190-pound blue-liner still had two years left of junior eligibility but Rybalka said he felt this was the right move.

“If you’re ready and you feel you’re ready and the coach at the next level tells you you’re ready, you’ve got to go for it,” he said. “We’re excited for him.

“It’s tough we only had him for one year, but our job at this level is to develop, it’s not to turn around and say we’re going to keep them until they’re 20.”

McCool will get the chance to play close to home while as an honour student he has dreams of becoming a doctor, according to Rybalka.

McCool finished the season as one of the Kodiaks most reliable defencemen and a commanding physical presence on the blue line. In 58 games he scored six goals and 20 assists with 90 penalty minutes. His season, however, was cut short as he suffered a freak broken arm in the final practice before playoffs.

McCool leaving, however, does make the hole on the Kodiaks’ back end a little bit bigger. They already knew they were losing Gora, team captain Jack Thomas and power play quarterback Joseph Tambasco to graduation while 18-year-old TJ Brown was always going to be one-and-done with a scholarship at NCAA power Quinnipiac already in the bag.

McCool becomes a fourth member of that core to leave this off-season. Zach Vinnell and Matt Gervais are currently the only regulars defencemen remaining on the roster.

Rybalka, however, says the hole will be filled through trades and signings, if anything it creates opportunity for incoming players.

“Recruiting wise and some of the kids at spring camp, we were very pleased with,” he said. “We know that those kids there will be able to step in.”