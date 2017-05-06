How to get out of the sand in a single shot

The Camrose Golf Course opened for play in 1922 and many changes have taken place over the years.

It originally opened as a nine hole course with sand greens but grass greens were built in 1965. A major renovation program began in 1996 with a $1.3 million upgrade.

The back nine was built in 1981 along with a new clubhouse.

The course features two very distinct nines, with the rail line separating both nines. The front nine offers a more park like setting, with water features coming into play on five holes. The back nine offers tree lined fairways with water coming into play on eight holes.

A nice feature is that we have an extra hole that we use for practice and can put into play when we are doing any renovations to the course.

Quite often you will encounter wildlife on the course, many deer, roam freely and also you may see a swan or two that live in our water ways here in Camrose.

The course has a very active men’s club, who play in a nine-hole shotgun every Tuesday. The club also has a very active senior group that meets every Tuesday morning. Ladies league is Thursday mornings.

We also have a great junior program with over 50 juniors.

This week’s tip is about how to get out of the sand on one shot.

Ball embedded

Take a solid stance with both feet aimed left of the pin (open), keep your shoulders square to the target. The club should enter the sand about one inch behind ball and your club face must be closed and square to the target. Accelerate through the ball with your hands finishing high. The sand will push the ball out and will come out with over spin, thus resulting is a running shot.

Ball sitting on top of sand

Take a sold stance with both feet aimed left of the pin (open), try and maintain your shoulders square to the target line. This shot is best executed with the club face slightly open or square to your target. Accelerate through the shot and finish with your hands at the flag on the pin.

Bill Penny is a CPGA Master Professional at the Camrose Golf Course.